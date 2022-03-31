Blount County Head Start will conduct a round-up/registration event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the main office, 119 Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville. The event will also include COVID-19 vaccines, simple health screens, free diapers, games and activities.
Head Start is a federally-funded program that promotes school readiness for children through age 5 from eligible families through education, health, social and other supports and services.
