Reading, art or podcast? Readers won’t have to flip a coin to decide how best to enjoy Jim Stovall’s newest effort because he has combined all three with the release of “Heads and Tales: Caricatures and Stories of the Famous, the Infamous, and the Just Plain Interesting.”
Stovall, writer-in-residence at the Blount County Public Library and a retired journalism professor with a number of books under his belt ranging from a best-selling journalism textbook to young adult fiction, is also an artist. In his weekly newsletter, he has shared many stories and caricatures of people of note and decided to compile these into book form.
“It just seemed like it was the time to do it,” Stovall said. “I’ve been practicing caricatures for a long time, and I finally had enough of them that I could put them together and see what they would look like in print. That was the main thing, plus it’s COVID time — like everybody else, I can’t get out as much, can’t go to the library as much. So this gave me a chance to do that.”
Triple play
The book contains many caricatures and stories that have appeared in his newsletter, plus some extras. His favorite caricatures: Arthur Miller and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“I’m not really sure why,” Stovall said. “They probably come as close to my idea of a good caricature as any of those that are in there. I’ve been looking drawings like that all my life and am amazed at the people who are the real masters of it, what they can do and the expressions they can create and still have a face that is recognizable, too. Maybe those come as close to my ideal as I’ve been able to do yet.”
As for his favorite stories, Winston Churchill stands out. “I put a lot of time and devoted a lot of pages to Winston Churchill,” Stovall said. “People don’t realize that he made his living as a writer, as a journalist. He didn’t have any inherited wealth to speak of. At a fairly young age, if you read his accounts of the Boer War and even before that, they are really fantastically written pieces. One of my great discoveries in all the years of doing this was to find out what a really great writer he was.”
Stovall, who enjoys reading about a diverse array of people, said he has no method when it comes to choosing his subjects. “I wish I could tell you,” he said. “I just keep reading. Usually, I’m reading about something else and a name will be mentioned or something like that and I’ll think, well, I’ve heard of that person, I wonder why they are popping up here. Or maybe I haven’t heard of that person. A lot of people I write about are women you might vaguely know or maybe you’ve never heard of them at all, and it turns out they are really important folks. That’s been fun, just following leads and seeing where they go.”
One interesting tidbit he discovered while pondering Agatha Christie: Her fictional detective, Hercule Poirot, is the only fictitious person ever to have an obituary published in The New York Times. “There’s some things like that, that when you starting digging into it, that are fun to find out,” Stovall said.
In addition to having the book itself available at amazon.com, caricatures may be purchased at FineArtAmerica.com as prints or on merchandise such as mugs and T-shirts.
Stovall is also hosting a podcast. “It will feature new episodes weekly, with me talking about some of the people that I have written about and caricatures that I have drawn,” he said. These may be accessed at https://heads-and-tales.simplecast.com.
Proceeds for charity
Stovall plans to donate any proceeds from his endeavor to charity. He said, “What I pledged to myself to do is to donate anything I might get out of this to my favorite charity, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). That’s the Methodist Church arm that provides worldwide assistance in places that need help in a hundred different ways. Wherever there’s a hurricane or typhoon or any disaster, the Methodist Church is there.
“I don’t sell my work at all, and this is not an attempt for me to make money. If people want something from me and want to pay for it, I’ll tell them no, to donate something to your charity or donate something to UMCOR. I don’t expect to gain much revenue for this, the market for it is fairly limited, but that’s where I’d like funds to go right now.”
Stovall continues to volunteer his time at the Blount County Public Library, and said he considers staff members there among many of the unsung heroes in the pandemic.
“The pandemic has crimped the library’s style in a lot of ways, and I think the folks have carried on magnificently,” he said. “Once again, the fact that Blount County has the library it’s got just makes it a jewel of a place. I’m really happy to be associated with it.”
As for more “Heads and Tales,” the author has enough to compile a second and possibly a third volume.
“it’s just a matter of time to get to it. We’ll see how that goes,” he said.
