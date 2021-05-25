Diabetes is a complicated disease that can strike fear, confusion, and helplessness in diagnosed people and caregivers. People with diabetes must deal not only with their disease, but also with the impact this has on their lives and emotions. A self-management approach to diabetes education gives people the knowledge, tools and confidence to take day-by-day responsibility of their diabetes care.
On July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23, the Blount County Health Department and University of Tennessee Extension will be offering a free Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program workshop. The six-week program is designed for people with diabetes and caregivers to learn basic skills necessary to self-manage their diabetes and work effectively with their health care professionals.
The Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program is conducted by two leaders certified by Stanford University Diabetes Self-Management Program Master Trainers. Classes will be held every Monday from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
For more information, or to sign up for the program, contact Mary Beth Lima UT/TSU Extension 982-6430 ext 4, mlima@utk.edu or Will Gates, Blount County Health Department, 865-268-3758, william.gates@@tn.gov.
