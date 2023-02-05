Looking at Mr. Trent’s abdominal ultrasound report, I see the words, “4.5 cm aneurysm in the abdominal aorta.” Later, when sharing this news with him, he expresses surprise since he has noticed no symptoms. That’s one of the tricky things about abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), it often gives no warning signs until it is quite advanced.
So, what is an aortic aneurysm? For starters, an aneurysm is an excessive localized enlargement of an artery caused by a weakening of the artery wall in that area. Typically, it is officially called an aneurysm when it reaches 50% or greater increase from its normal size. The normal diameter of the aorta (the largest artery in the body that comes out of the heart and then branches out to supply most of the body) is about 3 cm (about 1.2 inches).
Eventually, as the aorta slowly enlarges, it may begin to give symptoms such as pain in the abdomen or lower back (sometimes sudden or severe), sweaty clammy skin, a fast heartbeat, or feeling lightheaded or passing out. If the aneurysm isn’t detected, and eventually begins to rupture, there can be excruciating abdominal, lower back or groin pain. Over 65% of ruptured aortic aneurysms die before reaching the hospital.
AAA’s most commonly affect elderly white men, especially smokers. Other risk factors include increasing height and weight, hypertension, heart disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and positive family history of aneurysms. It is recommended that males who have ever smoked get a single abdominal ultrasound of the aorta sometime between age 65 and 75.
How common are aortic aneurysms? Ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is the 13th leading cause of death in the U.S. with about 15,000 cases per year. Autopsy studies show aortic aneurysm are present in between 1-4 % of those over 65 years old, so it’s not rare.
If an aortic aneurysm is seen on an ultrasound or other imaging study, it is usually repaired if it reaches a diameter of 5.5 cm as this is a size that predicts substantial risk of rupture. Smaller aneurysms are followed with periodic ultrasounds as a typical AAA grows by about 1/3 cm per year. Sometimes the surgery must be done by open abdominal surgery. However, a majority can be repaired by feeding a stent up through the femoral artery through a small incision in the groin. Of course, if an aortic aneurysm is tearing, emergency repair is essential and potentially lifesaving.
What about prevention? If you’ve got healthy arteries, or even if you have the beginnings of an aneurysm, what can you do to prevent future problems? Don’t smoke, do treat high blood pressure, treat high cholesterol, and avoid getting overweight. There are also studies besides abdominal ultrasounds such as coronary calcium scores and a specialized study of the carotid artery in the neck (a carotid artery intimal medial thickness test) that can be done to assess the health of your arteries. This will help you and your doctor determine whether you need to treat your cholesterol or other risk factors more aggressively.
We only get one aorta; so take care of it, and if you have risk factors and you’re in the right age group, have it looked at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.