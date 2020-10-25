Have you ever wondered how your physician decides what tests to do at your annual physical exam? Do they just wing it and do an EKG because they have an EKG machine? How do they know what blood tests to check, and why do they recommend a colonoscopy at age 50? Do they just not like you?
In fact, they are guided by several groups that crunch the numbers to determine which tests will really have a positive benefit. These include the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Some folks are surprised at what is recommended; I am even more surprised at the tests for which the data doesn’t show any significant benefit. So, let’s look at a few of the more important recommendations. Keep in mind that this is speaking about screening tests to pick up disease in patients with no symptoms; we aren’t talking about patients with specific worrisome signs.
• The ACS recently changed their recommendation regarding cervical cancer screening:
• It is now recommended that screening be done only with human papilloma virus screening (HPV), rather than the traditional Pap smear.
• It is recommended that this testing not be started until age 25 even in sexually active individuals. Testing can be stopped at age 65.
• Screening is only recommended every 5 years.
Obviously, the old yearly Pap smear for women starting whenever they became sexually active should be a thing of the past.
• The USPSTF recommends annual screening for lung cancer with low-dose computed tomography in adults ages 50 to 80 years who have a 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.
• The USPSTF recommends 1-time screening for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) with ultrasound in men aged 65 to 75 years who have ever smoked.
• The USPSTF recommends screening mammography every 2 years for women aged 50 to 74 years. The ACS has a slightly different recommendation, recommending yearly mammograms between age 45-54 and then every 2 years thereafter. Women age 40-44 are given the choice of whether to start annual mammograms.
• Colonoscopy, or similar colon cancer screening is recommended at age 50 (earlier if there is a family history of early colon cancer) and is repeated every 10 years if no polyps are found (more frequently if pre-cancerous polyps are found). Colonoscopies are usually not continued after age 75.
• The USPSTF recommends screening for hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in adults aged 18 to 79 years.
• The USPSTF recommends screening for high blood pressure in adults aged 18 years or older. The USPSTF recommends obtaining measurements outside of the office to confirm high blood pressure before starting treatment.
• The USPSTF recommends screening for osteoporosis with bone measurement testing to prevent hip and spine fractures in women 65 years and older and for some younger women with certain risk factors.
These are only some of the recommendations for screening at an annual physical, depending on the age of the person. Each of them is seeking to catch an otherwise serious disease before it can bite you in some devastating way. On the other hand, interventions such as routine chest x-rays and EKG’s weren’t able to show statistical benefit in asymptomatic patients, so they aren’t routinely recommended.
Getting screened is a bit light checking the oil in your car before the engine starts burning up. Doing a little maintenance and course-correction beats being broken down on the side of the road.
