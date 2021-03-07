“Lately, I just seem to be tired all the time… no endurance. Last week I was just walking back from the mailbox and felt winded. It’s not like it’s a big hike or anything.” My 50’s female patient hadn’t been in for about a year, and she looked pale and weary.
Sometimes the workup for tiredness or fatigue can be frustrating for doctor and patient alike — nothing very specific may show up to explain the symptom. But in this lady’s case, she came back with significant anemia — specifically, iron deficiency anemia. But let’s stay general for a moment and just consider anemia. What is it?
Anemia is when the red blood cell count is low. Red blood cells are the amazing little vehicles that cruise around our blood stream carrying oxygen from the lungs to the tissues and then picking up the waste gas, carbon dioxide given off by the tissues and taking it back to the lungs where it can be breathed out.
At a basic level, there are only three main reasons why we get anemic:
• We are bleeding somewhere, such as when women are having particularly heavy or frequent periods, or when someone is slowly but steadily losing small amounts of blood in the bowel from a colon cancer, diverticulosis, or peptic ulcer.
• We aren’t making enough red blood cells, such as when someone has iron, B-12, or folic acid deficiency, or when something like leukemia, kidney disease or chronic illness is affecting the bone marrow’s production of cells.
• The red blood cells aren’t lasting as long as the usual 90 days or so in the circulation due to some genetic or acquired abnormality.
In reality, there are dozens of specific causes of anemia. So, when we say someone is
anemic, we’re not done diagnosing yet.
Anemia is a symptom, kind of like fever; the important thing, besides treating it, is to determine why the person is anemic. Otherwise we may be mistreating or even masking the real problem.
What if you came in to the doctor looking pale and feeling tired and we checked a CBC (complete blood count) and determined you were anemic? So far, so good. But what would be the problem with telling you, “Take some daily iron and we’ll recheck your CBC in a few weeks?”
First of all, what if the problem was really B-12 deficiency or alcoholism (causing bone marrow toxicity) or any other of a number of possibilities? Iron wouldn’t fix those problems.
But what if we had taken the next step and checked an actual iron level in the blood and it was indeed low, and iron deficiency really was the problem? We would still have some work to do.
In our country, it would be very rare for iron deficiency to be caused by simply not eating enough iron — exceptions to this would be someone on a strict vegetarian diet without much in the way of high iron foods, or someone who just didn’t absorb iron well.
Most commonly in the U.S., iron-deficiency anemia means the person is losing blood somewhere. By far the most common cause in women is from heavy or frequent periods. But if that isn’t the cause, diagnoses like colon cancer, peptic ulcer, and other bowel abnormalities need to be specifically searched for. Otherwise, taking iron might make the person feel better, but we would have missed the clue that something serious was going on to cause the anemia.
Anemia is a common problem, with about 4% of men and 8% of women experiencing it at any given time in the U.S. The key is to not only diagnose it and treat it, but to always ask the question, why are they having this? The anemia may be a clue to a bigger issue, and we don’t want to miss it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.