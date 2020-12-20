I recently read that with certain cholesterol-lowering medicines there is about a 3% chance that they can cause significant muscle aches. However, if the person given them is convinced in their mind that they will get muscle aches from the medicine, there is a 30% incidence of muscle aches – a 10-fold increase based on our expectations. The fancy word for that is the nocebo effect. It’s the opposite of the placebo effect, where a percentage of people get a benefit from a blank pill if they expect it to help.
Of course, outcomes are also based on the real effectiveness of a medicine, or the real aggressiveness of a disease; it isn’t just about attitude and mind-set. But the reality, and our attitude toward the reality, combine to yield the outcome.
The connection between our mind and body, between our emotions and our physical health has a long and well-documented history. A thousands-of-years-old biblical proverb tells us: “A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” With this past year of COVID and all the physical and verbal violence we have seen and heard, many may be suffering from dried-up-bones-syndrome as this year draws to a close.
Likewise, Christmas-time can be a time of challenge for many as well. Yet it is rightly pictured and sung as a time of tidings of comfort and joy. If we read the Christmas story, (or hear Linus read them on a Charlie Brown Christmas special), we hear the words, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”
We vary in our faiths, but these are the kind of joy-inducing messages that help get us past the worry, weariness, and pessimism that a year like this past one can induce. They are hope-filled communications that not only nourish our soul, but can bring health to our bodies.
There are numerous studies that show that attitudes of hope reduce physical pain, lower the incidence of chronic disease, help us fight obesity, lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart attack, among many other physical benefits. In the realm of emotional health, hope provides resilience against things like post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. Some of this is mediated through raising levels of hormones such as endorphins.
But, again, joy and hope may be in shorter supply these days. Recent polls indicate that most Americans hold out some hope for the future, but it is being tested. Division, disease and the tearing down of many of the foundations of our country have nudged many toward despair. Hope is what helps us not only to hold on, but to press forward, because we believe there is the possibility, and perhaps even confidence, that what we hope for will actually happen.
With hope and joy, comes gratitude and appreciation. It is so easy to critique and complain – I can be pretty good at it myself. But being intentionally thankful for the big and little things we usually take for granted, can stoke the fires of hope and joy.
One more quote, from the book of Hebrews, speaks of those who take hold of the hope offered in the coming of the One whose birth many of us celebrate at Christmas: “This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and steadfast…” So, as we traverse these troubled seas together this Christmas, I wish that we might together look up from the pounding waves to Him who made us and then came to rescue us, and find some joy as a medicine for our body, and hope as an anchor for our soul.
