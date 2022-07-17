Leah, a young lady I only occasionally see for any medical issues, sat peacefully on the exam table laying out her recent problems. As she talked, she sounded a bit stuffy, but otherwise fine. “I’ve got some kind of a cold the last few days. It’s not a big deal, except it’s making it a little harder to breath.”
She smiled as if to say the breathing trouble wasn’t a big deal either. But looking at her pulse oximetry of 92% (not alarming, but certainly not normal for someone in their 20s) and listening to her lungs (decreased air movement and wheezing throughout) it was obvious her respiratory flare-up wasn’t trivial.
Leah had wisely come in fairly early. Respiratory infections with those who have asthma have a way of going from simple colds to tight, short-of-breath asthma flare-ups in a matter of a day or so. With aggressive early treatment we at least have a good shot at keeping them out of the emergency department.
Asthma is a common chronic airway disease characterized by periods of reversible airway tightening (asthma attacks). Airflow is diminished by inflammation and swelling in the airways along with contraction of the small muscles surrounding the airways that causes them to constrict.
There are a host of possible triggers for asthma attacks. Sixty percent of asthma has an allergy trigger. Other exposures include exercise, viral infections, pollutants (especially cigarette smoke), emotional stress, exposure to cold, sinusitis, gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), and aspirin and other medication sensitivities.
Asthma affects 5-10% of the population or an estimated 25 million persons, including 7 million children. Fortunately about half of all children diagnosed with asthma have a decrease or disappearance of symptoms by early adulthood. There are approximately a half million hospitalizations yearly from asthma and it is the number one chronic cause of missed school days. Unfortunately, the incidence of asthma has been steadily increasing in the U.S. over the last decade for reasons which are not clear. Despite this, the death rate from asthma has been declining, though slowly, with about 3300 deaths per year currently.
At the same time, there is a whole spectrum of asthma and some have very mild symptoms. They may not need maintenance medicines at all and only rarely get a flare-up, usually if they get a cold or other respiratory infection.
There are certainly a ton of treatments available for asthma. The key is to not let the readily available treatments lull us into not taking asthma as seriously or responding to it as promptly as we should. The earlier we jump on an asthma flare-up the better.
What kind of treatments are we talking about?
Treating the triggers such as underlying sinus infections
Aggressively treating allergy, possibly with allergy shots (immunotherapy)
Using maintenance asthma meds daily (if needed) to try to keep the need for rescue inhaler use down to no more than two times per week
Pre-treating with an asthma med prior to exercise if you have exercise-induced asthma
Not smoking, and avoiding second hand smoke and other inhaled irritants as much as possible
If a flare-up occurs, get in to see your doctor as soon as possible so that you have a plan in place to nip the problem in the bud. This can keep you out of the Emergency Department and hospital. Aggressive treatment can usually allow an asthmatic to participate fully in sports and other exertional activities. Don’t buy into the myth that aggressive treatment will somehow weaken your lungs – it’s quite the opposite. Consistent, thorough treatment tends to keep the lungs healthier in the long run. So, if you wrestle with asthma, go after it early and vigorously; nipping it in the bud beats trying to pull out of a full-blown attack every time.
