Slow quiet killers tend to be the most effective. They don’t announce themselves or make a lot of noise as they stalk us. When they finally strike, it is often too late to deal with them effectively.
That is true of the deadliest killer of Americans, atherosclerosis. Yes, he has a long name, but he is responsible for about 1/3 of the deaths in the U.S. in addition to other crippling symptoms such as amputations, paralysis, and coronary bypasses. He is the usual root cause of the number one cause of death, heart disease, and the number five cause of death, stroke, and can damage nearly every organ system in the body by cutting off their blood supply.
Atherosclerosis is the name for the process of plaque-formation on the inner walls of your arteries. Eventually, that plaque can block off vital circulation to your:
• heart, causing a heart attack
• brain, causing a stroke
• kidneys, causing kidney failure
• limbs, causing peripheral artery disease which sometimes leads to amputations
Atherosclerosis starts stalking us much sooner than you might think. Fatty streaks are already found on the inner arterial walls of many teens, especially those with some of the known risk factors for atherosclerosis. These risk factors include smoking, diabetes, elevated lipids (cholesterol and triglycerides), high blood pressure, lack of exercise, obesity, stress, and family history of heart disease or stroke
So, how do we know if atherosclerosis is stalking us?
One way to at least suspect him is by knowing how many of the above risk factors we have.
Beyond that, if we’re having symptoms such as chest pain, we can have a stress test or other testing of the heart.
Of course, we would really like to know what is happening before symptoms show up. Nowadays there are more aggressive, yet non-invasive ways to investigate this, and they are quite affordable. So besides just getting cholesterol and diabetes panels, we can get:
•an inflammation panel from a heart lab that indicate if there is plaque-generating inflammation inside our arteries
•simple imaging such as a coronary calcium score which shows whether we have calcified plaque around the arteries of our heart
• a sophisticated but affordable ultrasound (called CIMT) which looks at the walls of our carotid arteries in the neck. This generates an artery age and indicates whether there is active inflammation or plaque that would suggest a greater risk for stroke or heart attack.
So, yes, atherosclerosis is a generally silent stalker killing more people than cancer or any other scarier-sounding killer. But there are ways to flush him out into the open. Even better, there are then ways to fight him before he strikes. If you haven’t taken a good look around for him, get with your doctor soon and do some serious exploring.
