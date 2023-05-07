Amy, in her mid-60s, labored down our office hallway leaning heavily on her walker. With each step, she swung her left leg awkwardly and her left arm and hand were obviously lacking strength and coordination. After we were sitting down facing one another and she began to speak, the difficulty in forming words was evident. Her eyes were somewhere between pleading, frustration and despair.
Amy had been a great lover of spending time with her grandchildren — cooking for them, playing games with them and reading them books. Two weeks prior, she had awakened without pain, but also without the use of her left side and with garbled speech. In the next several months of rehab, she would regain some of her function, but not nearly as much as she had hoped.
Unfortunately, Amy had harbored a number of silent risk factors for stroke and had had a hard time giving them much attention in her busy life. Besides, she had felt fine. But she had high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar and was a smoker as well. These risk factors are called, silent, because they generally cause their damage and risk without producing any symptoms … that is until a major event happens, like a stroke (in Amy’s case) or heart attack.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the second leading cause of serious disability. One third of strokes occur in individuals younger than 65 years old. Certainly, everyone doesn’t get the level of disability that Amy received. But it doesn’t take more than one mental picture of the physical and emotional devastation that stroke can bring to motivate us to want to prevent it at all costs.
So, what exactly is a stroke? A stroke is the sudden loss of blood circulation to an area of the brain, resulting in loss of function of that part of the brain, often permanently. Depending on which area loses circulation a whole range of symptoms can occur from loss of speech, to paralysis of part of the body, to loss of bowel and bladder control, to loss of cognition (ability to think), to death. The loss of circulation can be due to hemorrhage (bleeding) or, more frequently, blockage of an artery in the brain by a clot.
The risk factors for stroke are similar to those for heart attack. Those risk factors that can’t be changed include family history of stroke, advanced age and African-American descent. The risk factors that can be changed or treated include smoking, hypertension (high blood pressure), elevated cholesterol, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, physical inactivity, obesity, alcohol and drug abuse.
Amy had several of those reversible risk factors. But until the stroke hit, she felt fine and found changing her health habits, taking medicine for a couple of her conditions, and getting medical follow-up a pain that she didn’t really want to bother with.
If sudden loss of function should ever occur to you, or someone you’re with, it is a medical emergency and 911 should be dialed immediately. Part of the reason for this is that if this event turns out to be a stroke caused by a blockage it may be reversible by one of the clot-busting drugs that can be given in the Emergency Department. But there is a tight time-frame involved. Ideally the drug should be administered within three hours of the onset of stroke symptoms, although benefit has been shown for somewhat longer timeframes.
But let’s back up; better yet would be preventing ever getting to the point where we’re dialing 911. Consider this: not smoking, eating a healthy diet, engaging in moderate levels of physical activity most days of week, maintaining optimal body weight, and limiting alcohol consumption to one drink/day for women or one-two drinks/day for men can reduce your risk for first stroke by 80%. There is no medicine or treatment that could claim anything close to this positive result. If you add to that the effective treatment of high blood pressure, diabetes and elevated cholesterol, stroke risk is reduced to extremely low levels.
So, enjoy your family and your hobbies and live a fulfilling life, but don’t ignore the risk of stroke, that devastating stalker that can often be avoided with a bit of attention and effort.
