“Yeah, I was afraid you’d bring that up, Doc.”
That’s often the response to my comment early in the annual physical of one of my patients who is 45 years or older, that a colonoscopy is recommended. Groups like the United States Preventive Services Task Force, the American Cancer Society, and others, crunch the numbers from various studies to see what preventive services can be shown, according to the data, to be worth doing.
Some health screening, such as yearly chest X-rays, yearly EKGs, or internal exams to check for ovarian cancer, have failed to improve outcomes in patients. So, they are not recommended as routine care in asymptomatic patients. On the other hand, Pap smears every five years, mammograms every 1-2 years in middle age and older women, and, yes, colonoscopies, have made the grade and shown benefit.
For many years, it was recommended that colonoscopies be started at age 50 in average-risk patients. More recently, it was noticed that a significant number of colon cancers were being missed in patients aged 45-49. The recommendation is now to start at age 45 in an average-risk patient. If there are close relatives with a history of colon cancer, especially if it was at a young age, then a colonoscopy may be recommended even earlier.
Almost anyone who has had one or more colonoscopies, including me, will tell you that it’s not the procedure itself that people dislike the most – it’s often one of the best naps you’ll ever have, and you usually feel fine as soon as you wake up; it’s the prep to clean out the bowel the day before that nobody likes. Nowadays the bowel prep protocols are a bit more tolerable, but still not anybody’s idea of fun. Still, compared to having colon cancer sneak up and ravage you, a colonoscopy is a big nuisance to avoid a big disaster. And the big nuisance of a colonoscopy is especially worthwhile since colon cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined. Also, colon cancer often doesn’t give warning symptoms until the cancer is too far progressed to effectively cure.
When the colonoscopy is done, if any of the precancerous polyps are seen, they are looped out and sent for pathology. If someone has polyps, the gastroenterologist will want to repeat the colonoscopy in 1-5 years depending on the size and number of polyps. If there are no polyps and there is no family history of colon cancer, the next colonoscopy is usually recommended ten years later.
Recently, an article came out that seemed to question the effectiveness of colonoscopy for preventing colon cancer, or catching and helping to cure it early. The article was based on a study where the group who was offered colonoscopy was compared with the group who was not offered colonoscopy. Over a 10-year period, the group offered colonoscopy only had an 18% lower risk of colon cancer diagnosis, and no difference in death rate from colon cancer, compared with the group not offered colonoscopy.
But, on looking more closely at the study, only 42% of the people offered colonoscopy actually went ahead and got it. So, the group offered colonoscopy included over half who didn’t actually get it. On the other hand, the group that actually got a colonoscopy had over a 30% reduction in colon cancer diagnosis, and a 50% reduction in colon cancer deaths compared with those who didn’t get a colonoscopy – still not as good as some other studies, but substantial.
All that to say, colonoscopy is indeed a big nuisance to avoid a big disaster. So far I’ve gone through the big nuisance on time twice. I hope you’ll do the same and never let the big disaster of colon cancer sneak up on you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.