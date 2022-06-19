About two thirds of all deaths in the U.S. are attributed to just five causes: heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, accidents and stroke. Most of these are the end result of silent processes that we don’t recognize until it’s too late.
The number one cause of death, heart disease, involves atherosclerosis, where plaque blocks the arteries that supply the heart. When complete blockage of one of these occurs a heart attack often results. That same process of atherosclerosis and artery blockage, when it involves arteries up in the brain, causes most strokes (the No. 5 cause of death) as well.
But until a heart attack or stroke hits, the process of blocking arteries is often silent, producing few or no symptoms. That makes it harder to stay motivated to prevent the process from progressing. By the time symptoms show up, it can be a catastrophic stroke or heart attack, and the opportunity to prevent it has been lost.
To go back a step further in the process, the factors that produce atherosclerosis, such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, artery inflammation and even early diabetes, also may bring little or no symptoms. I occasionally wish some of these factors were routinely painful so that folks would be more determined to treat them aggressively and prevent major problems down the road.
What about cancer, the No. 2 cause of death? Many types of cancer can grow for quite some time before any symptoms occur. So screening tests, such as colonoscopy, mammograms, Pap smears or low dose CT scans of the lungs are ways to discover cancers and pre-cancers while they are still curable.
Even chronic lung disease (COPD, etc.), which is the No. 3 cause of death, can be mostly silent for a long time. Because God builds a lot of reserve into lungs, folks can lose a substantial amount of lung function before they notice shortness of breath. That’s where a simple in-office pulmonary function test can give a heads up before someone gets to a critical stage. Sometimes that information can help discover and define an otherwise silent process that, usually with the help of cigarette smoking, is slowly robbing them of oxygen.
I love it when my patients are aggressive with prevention; I would so much rather them be aggressive with preventing heart disease than with having to be aggressive in getting bypass surgery after a blockage finally shows itself with crushing chest pain. I’d rather they were aggressive in stroke prevention rather than having to be aggressive with rehab to try to be able to walk or speak again after a stroke.
So, what we’re saying is, so much of health is discovering and controlling the stealth processes that are going on inside us in order to prevent the big disasters. If we wait until we can feel a problem, we’ve often waited too long. So, if it’s been a while, get a check-up that looks for and identifies these stealth processes; then work on bringing them into the light and fighting them off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.