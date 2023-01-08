Mr. Simpson, a previously healthy, vigorous 70-year-old, looked like something had slowed him down a whole lot since I had seen him nine months previous. Now as he came into the exam room, he was stooped over, shuffling along with small steps, and barely swinging his arms as he walked. When he looked at me, there wasn’t the usual lively expression on his face, and his voice was much softer than it had been. I noticed that when he sat down and rested his hands in his lap, one of his hands went into a tremor.
After some further discussion and physical exam findings, it was evident that Mr. Simpson had Parkinson’s disease. Although there is no definitive blood test or imaging to depend on for the diagnosis of PD, typical symptoms can point to a solid conclusion. Clinical diagnosis requires two out of three of the cardinal symptoms of PD:
Resting tremor — often a tremor in one hand as it rests in one’s lap
Rigidity — muscle movements becoming stiff
Bradykinesia — slowness of movement
Along with these symptoms, there can be loss of coordination, decreased arm swing with walking, soft voice, loss of facial expressiveness, sleep disturbance, decreased sense of smell, constipation, depression, weakness, daytime sleepiness, fatigue, a shuffling gait, swallowing difficulties and slowness of thinking.
Parkinson’s disease is one of the most common neurologic disorders, affecting approximately 1% of individuals older than 60 years of age. It is about 50% more common in men than women, causing progressive disability that can be slowed, but not halted, by treatment. Medications usually provide good control of the movement problems for some four to six years, and other treatments such as deep brain stimulation, physical therapy and speech therapy are also used to mitigate symptoms.
PD involves a degeneration of a part of the brain called the basal ganglia, which has to do with modulating muscle movement. The cause of most cases of PD is unknown, with only about 10% attributed to genetics. Repeated head trauma and exposure to pesticides and solvents are other factors that have been tied to an increased incidence of PD. On the other hand, higher caffeine intake is associated with lower risk of PD in both men and women, as is vigorous exercise in midlife.
Dementia generally occurs later in Parkinson’s disease. Approximately three-fourths of patients will have dementia 10 years after the onset of their PD. Often this dementia is distinct from Alzheimer’s in that it involves brain abnormalities called Lewy bodies and results in cognitive decline, personality changes, depression and sometimes, hallucinations. Depression is often a major cause of disability from PD.
Currently there is no proven protective or disease-modifying therapy, but PD is an area of intense research. No one would wish for PD, but if the diagnosis can be recognized early, there is much in the way of treatment that can improve the course of this difficult disease and preserve function for an extended period. So, if you or a loved one is showing possible symptoms of PD, have it checked out and get the help you need.
