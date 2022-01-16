Not infrequently as I do a checkup on an adolescent or early 20s young person, red flags come out regarding their mental and motivation status. Tyler, a young man trying to finish college and move into the working world, was such a young person. He was trying to lay out his situation to me and lead with: “I think maybe I need some attention deficit (ADHD) medicine. I completely failed my last semester of college.”
On asking more about this I learned that he had been an A student in high school and through his freshman year at college. Somewhere in his sophomore year the grades had begun to drift down, and by the end of his junior year had completely tanked. This was not the long-term trajectory of ADHD. He did not have a built-in inability to focus and stay on task.
As we spoke more, it became clear that most of the time he had simply not attended classes nor done the required work. He denied being depressed. When I asked if he was a gamer, he sighed. “Yes, I bought a really expensive gaming system; worst decision I’ve ever made.” Slowly the gaming had consumed more and more of his time, energy, and attention.
At the turn of the 20th century, the top causes of death in the U.S. were pneumonia, tuberculosis (TB), diarrhea and diphtheria. Immunizations, antibiotics and better nutrition and sanitation have helped to hugely drop these threats to life and well-being. Now our young people, and some of us older people, battle different threats. Children ages 11-14 average well over five hours of screen time daily; some taking in far more.
It is no surprise that any activity that pipes content into your brain for that much time daily will have a powerful impact physically, emotionally, and relationally. There are a raft of studies showing a negative impact from all this screen time — everything from increased exposure to bullying to depression, obesity, insomnia, relational isolation, porn addiction, decreased motivation, and increased unemployment, diabetes and fatty liver, just to name a few.
Children engaging in high levels of screen time are less likely to experience feelings of contentment, to participate in after-school activities, to engage actively in other intellectually stimulating activities, to have mostly “A” or “B” grades, and to do well on math achievement tests. Excessive television viewing at very young ages (1 to 3) is linked to a decreased attention span later in life as well as sleep problems.
Not surprisingly, research has also found that viewing television violence is associated with increased aggression in children. Young adults who routinely watch violent television programs as children (6- to 10-year-olds) exhibit more aggressive behaviors as young adults than their peers who watch little or no violent television.
Like our food diet, our screen-time diet hugely affects our overall health and that of our children, physically, emotionally, relationally and even spiritually. Both the quantity and quality of what we view is impactful. As a physician, as well as the dad of seven kids, I’ve seen that played out over and over. It’s a tough challenge to help keep screen time appropriately limited and positive. And setting the right example personally is key as well. But it’s worth the effort. Just like you want you and your kids to have the healthiest food and to avoid toxins and excessive intake, help them bring the best nutrients into the vital realm of their minds.
