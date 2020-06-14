As a nation, and as individuals within this nation, stress and its effects have become very obvious. In my patients, acquaintances, and in myself, the signs of stress are pretty obvious at times. Between the twin tower fallouts of COVID-19 and the George Floyd tragedy, our country seems ready to tear at the seams. And to varying degrees, that impacts nearly all of us.
Without trying to get too technical, stressors are the circumstances in life that trigger stress. Stress is the state of mental, emotional and/or physical strain experienced in response to those triggers. Everyone is a bit different in what causes stress and how it manifests in them. What stresses one person (in an unpleasant way), can be experienced as a positive rush to another person or barely show up on the stress radar of others.
Stress is often described as a part of our fight or flight reaction. When we perceive some kind of threat, our body releases adrenaline and triggers numerous other hormone and neural responses to gear up to meet that threat. So, stress can help us meet challenges and adapt in many positive ways. But, in our societal setting, some stress can be less helpful; fighting or fleeing are often not the best responses. And so, we feel tense and agitated without seeing an obvious productive outlet for our stress.
What does that lead to physically and emotionally? Stress, in the short run, can cause high blood pressure, rapid heart rate, increased sweating, faster breathing and a sense of agitation or anger. In the long run, stress can also cause increases in heart disease, hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, headaches, musculoskeletal pain, anxiety, depression, obesity, insomnia, fatigue, burnout, as well as depressing one’s immune system and contributing to memory problems, sexual dysfunction, ulcers and other gastrointestinal problems and increased drug and alcohol abuse. And even that grim, long list is only a partial one when it comes to effects of stress.
Some people are pretty good at noticing stress in themselves, but others, not so much. I am always reminded of that when we check patient’s blood pressures. Many times it is significantly higher in the office than when they check it at home.
The medical office, and all that goes with it, is seen by a portion of folks as some level of threat. So, their stress response jacks up their blood pressure. Many of those folks say something like, “That seems crazy; I feel perfectly relaxed.” But their blood pressure tells a different story.
At any rate, if you are recognizing that the events of the last few months (and, of course, there may be many more in your personal world) are causing significant stress for you, there are a few things that can begin to help:
• Exercise, such as a 30-minute brisk walk or bike ride
• Healthy eating that minimizes sugars, refined carbs, caffeine and alcohol
• Reducing (maybe radically) our dose of negative news — we all want to keep up with what’s going on, but at some point, more is not better
• Prioritize life so that there are some time margins for thinking, relating, relaxing
• Take time to relate and converse (not just vent) with those you are close to, or want to be closer to
• Find three things daily to be thankful for (big or miniscule), write them down, and give thanks — it actually helps
• Focus on the things that are unshakeable — for me, that would be my God and His promises — not the things that can be shaken — just about everything else
If you find that your stress level is landing you in a place where the above measures just aren’t taking care of your bodily or mental strain, it may be time to see your doctor and see what other helps you should consider. Solid counsel and short-term meds are occasionally appropriate. It’s hard to say what kind of storm-damage there may be from all this, but by God’s grace, we will weather it.
