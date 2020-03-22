When I wrote my last article just two weeks ago, it was still possible to write about something other than coronavirus (causing COVID-19). Today, of course, its all we read and hear about and, mostly, with good reason. I won’t re-write all the practical information that good sources such as CDC.gov can provide. Instead, let me just put a few thoughts out there that I have found helpful.
There is a passage in the New Testament book of Philippians that says, “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus…” There is a temptation when trouble comes to only think about ourselves and our families. It’s certainly very natural. But if we as a community can continue to look out for one another, sometimes sacrificially, even if from a little more of a distance, how much better this will go.
I will admit that at the front end of all of this, there was still some lingering skepticism in me as to how major of a thing this would be. However, let me just add my voice to all the others stating that this is worth our full effort, to be as strict as possible with social distancing, hand washing and all the rest of the precautions. We need only look at the experience of South Korea which had a death rate from COVID-19 of 0.6% while Italy, which was perhaps a bit less stringent in enforcing its coronavirus policies, has struggled with a 6% death rate and an overwhelmed health and hospital system. That’s not meant to criticize, but just to learn what we can from the experience of others.
Another thought that may be helpful is trying to avoid the extremes of fear on the one side and foolishness on the other, while staying on a solid middle road of facts and faith. Coronavirus is just that, a respiratory virus. The vast majority of folks who catch it get through it well and recover, and we want to keep that in mind. At the same time, we all know by now that the elderly and chronically ill can have more severe respiratory symptoms, and do have a higher mortality rate.
Likewise, we are getting a pretty good idea that it is mostly caught person-to-person, and sometimes through hand-to-face contact from recently contaminated surfaces, much like the flu.
That is why being very aggressive with hand-washing and minimizing interpersonal contact, especially in the early stages of the outbreak, can have such a huge impact on its overall severity. If we can keep the basic facts in mind, it can help us to both not panic over myths and exaggerations on the one hand, and to not needlessly put ourselves and others at risk with an “I’m not afraid of any virus” bravado. The history of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic is full of both of these fear and foolishness examples, and neither extreme served people well.
Besides hand-washing and social distancing, does anything else help? Our ability to improve our resistance to viruses really is helped by old-fashioned measures such as adequate sleep, good nutrition, good hydration, moderate exercise (like a brisk walk outside) and stress management.
Don’t let yourself get so wrapped up in all this that your nutrition, sleep and exercise go out the window. It really does make a difference in bolstering your viral resistance, besides the usual benefits. Everyone has different ways to manage stress.
My go-to is my faith in the fact that there is someone in charge and ultimately it’s not me or you, though we have an important role to play. My favorite reminder of this is from the Old Testament book of Isaiah: “Do not fear, for I am with you; Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, surely I will help you, Surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”
So, we have a drive-thru testing area at our office, we are doing telemedicine visits for our vulnerable folks and many other responses to this virus that I would not have expected even a month ago. It keeps us all on our toes and certainly shakes us up. At the same time, I don’t believe this is the end for us. By God’s grace, we will get through this together. In the meantime, let’s keep looking out for one another.
