What a delight to be outside now that some autumn coolness is moving into our area. The leaves are just beginning to turn, the evenings and mornings are cooler, and the humidity is lifting.
The only thing that keeps some of us inside more at this time of year is allergy season, specifically ragweed and other fall allergens. Ragweed peaks in mid-September, and then begins to slowly diminish, dropping out with the first hard frost. Many of the other allergens also clear with a frost. Of course, indoor allergens such as dust mites and molds hang around all year, so when your allergy season occurs depends on your specific allergens. Knoxville ranks as the fifth worst city in the country for allergy sufferers. That comes as no surprise to the legions of residents who are sneezing and sniffling now that ragweed season has arrived. Add on the headaches, fatigue, cough and popping in the ears, and you have a real damper on your enjoyment of the beautiful fall weather. Further complications to allergy can include asthma flare-ups, sinus infections, ear infections and sleep disturbance to name just a few.
Estimates vary, but up to about 20% of the population suffers from allergy, and about 20% of allergy sufferers also have asthma. That doesn’t even include a category called non-allergic rhinitis, rhinitis being the medical term for an inflamed runny nose. These folks have all the symptoms of allergy, but upon testing come up negative. There are seven different types of non-allergic rhinitis, and each is treated a bit differently from true allergy. We won’t delve further into all that, but it is one reason treatment of allergy symptoms isn’t a one-size-fits-all proposition. Diagnosis of allergy often involves simply recognizing the symptoms and doing a trial of an over-the-counter antihistamine such as Claritin, Allegra, Zyrtec or one of their generic equivalents. If that does the job, it’s sometimes not a bad way to go. If not, it’s probably time to check in with your physician.
Treatment options will include:
• Environmental control measures and allergen avoidance: These include various measures to keep exposure to allergens to a minimum;
• Medication management: Patients are often successfully treated with oral antihistamines, decongestants (if high blood pressure is not a problem), monteleukast, nasal steroids or anticholinergics, to name only some of the available options.
• Immunotherapy (allergy shots): This treatment may be considered more strongly with moderate or severe disease or poor response to other treatment options.
Specific allergens can be identified by skin testing or blood testing, with skin testing generally being deemed the most precise.
So, who should have allergy testing? Allergy testing can have several benefits. First of all, it can identify those who have non-allergic rhinitis. These folks will generally not respond to traditional antihistamines and need other approaches. Secondly, allergy testing may identify certain allergens to which the person can reduce exposure.
Finally, for those who are not getting good relief despite meds, immunotherapy may be a good option. Its success rate is generally over 80%, although it usually takes a few months to see improvement. The entire process may take a couple years to establish and maintain the benefits. But for those who habitually sneeze and sniffle their way through the day in misery despite grabbing meds on a daily basis, it can be well worth while. So if the sights and smells of this beautiful East Tennessee fall are being blurred by watery eyes and masked by a runny nose, check in with your doctor and see what can be done.
