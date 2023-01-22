During his yearly checkup, Jack, a pleasant teen was sincerely asking, “Why do you talk about helmets and drugs and seatbelts and diet when I have a physical? Aren’t we supposed to talk about medical stuff?”
Even if it isn’t always asked, I think that question often comes to mind as we go over those topics. The reality is, especially for adolescents, but even for adults, the real power of prevention is in these unsophisticated areas of basic life choices we often make early and then stick with, for better or for worse.
What do adolescents and young adults (say age 10-24) die from in the U.S.? Only 5% die from heart disease and other congenital diseases. Seventeen percent die from a mix of causes such as infections and various uncommon maladies. The three other causes that make up all the rest are suicide (11%), homicide (13%), and unintentional injury (accidents) at a whopping 48%. Obviously the fact that suicide and homicide make up nearly a quarter of the deaths of youth is heart-breaking. But today, consider the nearly half of deaths in youth which are caused by accidents.
Out of these accidental deaths, almost ¾ of these are from motor vehicle accidents (MVAs), and a substantial percentage of these involve alcohol. Also, a substantial percentage of MVA deaths could have been prevented just by buckling a seat belt.
Just to name one other example of accidental injury, over 25,000 traumatic brain injuries needing emergency room treatment occur in youth from bicycle accidents every year, usually in youth not wearing a helmet.
What about other behaviors that may cause disease or other unwanted outcomes farther down the road of life? Although 15-24 year-olds make up only about a quarter of sexually-active individuals, they incur almost half of the sexually-transmitted infections.
Substance abuse shows some slight drop in alcohol and tobacco use, but other substances such as marijuana, meth, and prescription drug abuse are not falling off or are increasing.
And what about what we eat, how much, and whether we exercise? Unfortunately, over the last 30 years, the US has experienced an obesity epidemic. In 1991, only four states reported an obesity prevalence rate over 15%, and no states reported rates above 20%. Today, every state reports an obesity prevalence rate at or above 25%, with 19 states exceeding 35%, including Tennessee. Obesity among adolescents shot up from 5% in 1980 to 22% in 2020.
Choices and behaviors are powerful stuff. Life happens, and we can’t control it all… but our choices bring consequences, some sooner and some later, some good and some not so much. High tech medicine can bring life-extending treatments for many maladies. But, for adults, and even more-so for youth, a few consistent good choices may have even more impact – choices such as:
Buckling your seat belt every time you drive or ride in a car.
Not driving when you’re impaired or buzzed nor riding with someone else who is.
If you’re on a bike, motorcycle, snowboard, 4-wheeler or similar fast-moving objects and you have a brain, protect it with a helmet.
Skip the unhealthy, addicting substances that will wreck your life, health, and freedom in the long run, even if they’re advertised as making you feel good in the short run.
As radically counter-cultural as it seems, save yourself sexually for the person you’ve committed to be with for a lifetime
Skip the sugary drinks and refined carbs (starches) and go easy on the portions
Stay physically active and limit your screen time (phones, computers, t.v.)
No doubt these sound old-fashioned, but they can impact our life and health more than the most expensive, high-tech treatments. A final quote sounds like a little like a corny cliché, but somehow in real life it still has remarkable power:
“Make wise choices... and keep on making them; over time they make a powerful difference.”
