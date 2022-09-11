“Doc, I’m just always tired and ready to nod off if I sit down for more than a minute or two. The scary thing is, I sometimes start nodding off behind the wheel when I’m driving. Any idea what I can do about it?”
This is a common complaint I hear in the office. Sleep — at its best — is a wonderfully refreshing period where we physically and emotionally get reset for another day. But for an estimated 70 million Americans, one of the over 80 different sleep disorders intrudes on their ability to get a good night’s sleep. Everything from sleep apnea to restless leg syndrome to simple insomnia is included on the list. For our purposes today, we want to look under the covers at insomnia, defined as “difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep resulting in daytime impairment.” About 10% of the population would fit the criteria for some level of chronic insomnia, hence the 60 million prescriptions yearly for sleep aids. And this doesn’t include the raft of over-the-counter sleep meds that fly off the shelves.
So, is insomnia such a big deal? Well, yes, it is tied into several serious illnesses. Those with insomnia are twice as likely to have congestive heart failure, five times as likely to have anxiety or depression, and have increased rates of diabetes, obesity, motor vehicle accidents, infections, and have impaired memory, thought, and work and school performance. Of course, some of these are effects of the insomnia and some are causes.
The average person needs 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep. But the average American gets 6.9 hours, leading to a lot of sleep deprivation and all the baggage that comes with it. Some individuals are in bed long enough but don’t wake up refreshed and rested.
What are some of the causes of insomnia? For some, it is a built-in condition with a nearly life-long pattern of poor sleep-wake cycles. But there are several factors that can worsen the problem. Not surprisingly, people with smart phones, televisions or computers in their bedrooms are generally found to have poorer sleep patterns than those who do not. Certain medications, such as decongestants or corticosteroids can cause insomnia. Even meds that are used to induce sleep, such as antihistamines, can cause an opposite effect in a percentage of individuals, causing prolonged wakefulness. So, to cut to the chase, what can you do if you notice that you are not sleeping well? Perhaps you awaken unrefreshed and have some daytime sleepiness. First, tune up your sleep habits. In general:
Avoid daytime napping, avoid caffeinated drinks after lunch, get some physical exercise or exertion in (preferably early in the day), try to go to bed at approximately the same time daily, don’t watch TV or read in bed, give yourself a set amount of time (perhaps 20 minutes) to fall asleep. If you don’t fall asleep in the set time, get out of bed and read in a chair until you feel you may be tired enough to sleep. Then get back into bed and give yourself 20 minutes again. If after 1-2 weeks of this approach you aren’t seeing good results, you may benefit from consulting your physician. Certain medications may be an issue, or health issues such as hyperthyroidism, anxiety, or depression.
If other issues are ruled out and the problem is persisting, prescription sleep aids can be considered as well as something called cognitive behavioral therapy, though this can be harder to access. Over-the-counter meds such as Tylenol PM and Advil PM often use the sedating antihistamine, diphenhydramine, which leaves many with some left-over morning grogginess. Melatonin has been found to be mildly effective in shift workers, but less effective for typical insomnia.
The bottom line is that there are pros and cons to each treatment option. But, if insomnia is plaguing your nights, it’s worth some attention. Good sleep and good health tend to go together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.