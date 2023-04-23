Mr. Carver, a mid-60s, somewhat overweight businessman, looked concerned as we sat down to review his labs and physical status. “Doc, I know I’m out of shape, but lately I get short of breath just walking on even ground, or lying down flat in bed, and certainly any time I try to go up stairs. I only smoked a few years, back in my 20s. Could it be my heart?
As it turned out, after a full work-up, it was indeed his heart. Specifically, Mr. Carver was developing heart failure. Simply put, heart failure is when the pumping ability of the heart weakens to where it can’t readily keep up with the demands of the body. It affects nearly 6 million Americans of all ages and is responsible for more hospitalizations than all forms of cancer combined. In fact, it is the No. 1 cause of hospitalization for patients 65 years and up. Nearly 50% of heart failure patients will die within five years of their diagnosis.
What causes heart failure? There is quite a list of factors that can contribute: everything from blocked coronary arteries, diabetes, untreated high blood pressure, heart valve abnormalities, infections and inflammations, toxins (such as excess alcohol) and certain genetic tendencies. Often a heart which has been weakened a bit by one or more of these factors is pushed into symptomatic failure by excess salt intake, uncontrolled high blood pressure, a new heart rhythm disturbance such as atrial fibrillation, a heart attack, or some serious infection.
Initially heart failure may show no symptoms at all. However, eventually a person may experience a long list of symptoms including shortness of breath with minor exertion or with laying down flat, rapid heart rate, tiredness, puffy ankles, chest pain or heart palpitations.
If you were to experience some of these symptoms and present to your doctor, several things could be done to help diagnose whether you had the beginnings of heart failure. Of course, a thorough description of the progression of your symptoms including what makes them better or worse would be undertaken. Likewise, a physical exam (with particular focus on the heart, lungs, and blood vessels), blood tests, an EKG, and tests such as a chest x-ray and echocardiogram would likely be ordered to assess the heart’s function.
What if in the end you did indeed have the beginning of heart failure? You would then be given an idea of how advanced your heart failure was and a treatment plan would be agreed upon. Certain lifestyle recommendations such as a low salt diet, quitting smoking or excess alcohol, avoiding certain meds such as NSAID’s (ibuprofen, naproxen), and aiming toward an ideal body weight and modest exercise would be discussed. Likewise, there are a few meds that have been shown to be beneficial in certain types of heart failure and these would be discussed. Risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes would need to be carefully controlled.
Of course, pursuing a healthy lifestyle which avoids the factors that lead to heart failure would be best of all. But if in spite of that you or someone you love starts showing symptoms of early heart failure, have it checked out; the earlier you start treating it with both lifestyle and appropriate meds the better your one precious heart is likely to do.
