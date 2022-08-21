Mr. Brinker, in his 70s, was obviously worried about his memory. His wife was equally apprehensive about him and they took turns expressing their concerns: “I just can’t remember people’s names anymore, or even what some everyday items are called.”
“It’s true, and the other day he went to the store to pick up a couple things for me. He had to call me from the store because he completely forgot what he’d gone to get.” Then, after a worried pause, his wife added, “Do you think he’s getting Alzheimer’s or dementia or something?”
Let’s first make sure we know what we’re discussing. The term “dementia” describes a set of brain symptoms including memory loss, mood changes, and difficulty with communication and reasoning. There are several types of dementia, with the most common two being Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and vascular dementia (caused by atherosclerosis (plaque) on the blood vessels supplying the brain).
AD currently affects about 5 million Americans. The likelihood of AD increases with age, roughly doubling in likelihood every 5 years after age 65. If one lives to 85 years old the likelihood of having AD is almost 50% — hence the general impression that if you’re going to get dementia, there’s nothing you can do about it.
There are a handful of approved prescription medications to treat AD. Some of them delay (but do not stop) the progression of the disease by about 6 to 12 months. This is useful, but not spectacular. Likewise, various supplements and vitamin treatments have come and gone over the years without showing convincing benefit.
Of course, it’s true that certain risk factors cannot be altered, such as age, family history and genetics. But at the same time, there is a growing body of research showing that certain lifestyle choices have a substantial impact on whether AD or vascular dementia will show up in your life. A recent analysis predicted that substantial improvement in lifestyle factors could reduce the risk for AD (and perhaps even more so vascular dementia) by 50% — very substantial.
So, what are these lifestyle factors that substantially impact the likelihood of you or me getting dementia? In the U.S. the lack of physical activity is the most powerful lifestyle risk factor, estimated to contribute to 21% of cases of AD. Greater exercise regularity is associated with retaining brain mass and function. A reasonable goal in terms of time and activity would be a 30-minute brisk walk, or the equivalent, 5 days per week.
Another factor contributing to dementia is smoking. Yes, besides the lungs, heart and circulation to the extremities, smoking also threatens the brain.
A third threat to your brain function is excess alcohol intake. While one drink a day in females or one to two daily in males seems to have a modest protective effect on the brain, higher intake is associated with increased risk of dementia.
Other factors that have showed a positive effect in staving off dementia are staying socially connected and mentally active. The options here are too numerous to mention — use your imagination and find the activities and connections that will keep you relationally engaged and intellectually challenged.
The basics of adequate sleep and stress reduction can also make a difference — easier said than done, but at least aim at managing these foundational areas of life.
Since vascular dementia shares many of the same risk factors as heart disease, a heart-healthy diet rich in nuts, seeds, whole fruits and vegetables, olive oil, fish and other low-fat meats, and low in sugars and simple carbohydrates is beneficial. Finally, if you have diabetes, cholesterol issues, or high blood pressure, managing these well can also impact the incidence of dementia.
In the end, there is no way to guarantee that you will avoid the bane of dementia. At the same time, we want to avoid the other extreme — the fatalism that assumes that nothing we do will impact its likelihood or timing. Dementia is a grim enemy. While more weapons against it are sought, it’s worth using every one that is available to us now. They can help a lot, and our mind is worth the effort.
