“Doc, check out this tick that bit me; I brought it in a baggy. See it’s got that white dot on its back. She was pretty embedded when I found her. So … how likely am I to get Lyme disease?”
These are the kind of questions we often get when tick bites are involved. This time around I’m going to just focus on a tick called the lone star tick. This tick is a hard-bodied tick common to several states in the Southeast, including Tennessee.
The female has a very notable white dot on its back and is slightly larger than other hard-bodied ticks such as deer ticks. The male and the immature ticks aren’t emblazoned with this noteworthy marking. Lone star ticks are also more aggressive than most ticks. They seek out animals and humans by crawling toward them, sometimes in large groups, so you can end up with many lone star ticks crawling on you at once. There’s a creepy thought.
If you’ve been in fields and woods, a careful check for ticks is always a good idea; Even better if you had the forethought to defend yourself ahead of time by wearing protective clothes and a good tick repellent such as DEET. If you find one or more ticks that are attached, the best approach to removing them still seems to be using fine tweezers and grasping the tick as far down toward the head/mouth as possible and slowly pulling it out intact. Of course the internet is full of other creative ways of removal.
So, what if the tick you extract is a lone star tick? No need to panic, but there are some good things to know. Many tick bites don’t transmit any disease. Also, the lone star tick doesn’t transmit Lyme disease — that’s primarily transmitted by deer ticks. Interestingly, even though Lyme disease gets most of the attention, an average year yields only about 30 identified cases in the whole state of Tennessee. For comparison, Connecticut reports a little under three thousand cases in an average year.
That’s the good news. The not-so-good news is that lone star ticks can transmit about a half dozen other diseases: one is something called Southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI). It causes a rash, fatigue, headache and muscle aches similar to Lyme disease, but, of course, the Lyme test comes back negative.
Another disease carried by the lone star tick is Tick-Borne Relapsing Fever (TBRF), with fatigue, aches and pains and, usually, fever. Ehrlichiosis is another lone star tick-borne bacterial infection. Symptoms set in between 5 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected tick and can include mild fever, headache, chills, malaise, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, joint pain, confusion, rash, and cough. Symptoms can range between almost unnoticeable to severe enough to require hospitalization.
Yet another disease carried by some lone star ticks is Tularemia which can infect both animals and humans. Sometimes called rabbit fever, tularemia is spread by ticks and insects, handling an infected animal (dead or alive), contaminated water, food, or soil, and even bacteria that have been released into the air. Symptoms of tularemia can include high fever, ulcers at the infection site, swelling of lymph nodes, and pneumonia. Untreated, a severe case of tularemia can even be fatal.
Besides these bacterial infections, the Heartland virus can also be spread by the lone star tick. It has the typical symptoms of fever, fatigue, decreased appetite, headache, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle or joint pain, and can be severe enough to require hospitalization.
Unlike the previously mentioned list of diseases that can be treated with antibiotics such as doxycycline, the Heartland virus cannot be treated with antibiotics. Supportive care of the symptoms is all that can currently be done for a Heartland virus infection.
A final odd syndrome caused by the lone star tick is alpha-gal syndrome. The lone star ticks can transmit a sugar molecule called alpha-gal in its saliva. The bitten person mounts an immune response to this molecule so that they become allergic to it. The problem is, red meat contains alpha-gal. So, in effect, the person becomes allergic to red meat. This allergy can take months to develop but can be quite severe, even leading to anaphylactic shock.
People with alpha-gal syndrome experience hives, shortness of breath, diarrhea, swelling of the face and hands, and/or low blood pressure a few hours after eating red meat. Doctors recommend that people with alpha-gal syndrome carry an epi pen for such emergencies.
Despite all these threats from this little eight-legged spotted tick (as well as her many cousins), I hope you’ll still enjoy outings in our beautiful mountains, hills, woods and fields; just take some preventive precautions, and if you get bit watch for symptoms; if they come, get checked out and treated.
Dr. Andrew Smith is board-certified in family medicine and practices at 2217 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Contact him at 982-0835.
