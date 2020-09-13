In the world of medicine, there is a tendency to focus on treating disease once it shows up rather than staying focused on long-term disease prevention. For starters, the insurance system drives medical care in that direction. In fact, when we bill insurance for an office visit or procedure, it generally has to be tied to some existing disease that the patient already has. With a few exceptions, such as (sometimes) an annual physical exam or well-child check-up, and a few screening tests, insurance will rarely cover time and expertise spent discussing preventive measures.
Physicians who concentrate on prevention and longevity talk about lifespan and healthspan. Lifespan is, of course, how long one lives. Healthspan refers to how long one stays healthy, and is able to live without serious, debilitating disease. Most of us would like a reasonably long lifespan, and almost all of us would like our healthspan to be close to as long as our lifespan. If we were lumping the types of disease that impact both lifespan and healthspan, they could be grouped into four main categories:
• Atherosclerosis: the silent, progressive blockage of arteries with plaque that eventually results in strokes, heart attacks, blocked circulation to limbs and other organs.
• Cancer
• Neurodegenerative diseases: Such as Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia
• Musculoskeletal diseases: arthritis and other crippling diseases of bones and muscles
It turns out that those who live long lives don’t have any amazing power to do better once they get one of these diseases. Their unusual ability, or blessing, is that they are able to delay the onset of these four health-stalkers. The tricky thing about all four categories is that they have a long stretch of silent (asymptomatic) progression where a person doesn’t know anything bad is going on.
This is the time when prevention could do amazing things. But this long, seemingly uneventful stretch is also where it is easiest to ignore our health. After all, we feel fine. It’s only when we wake up with crushing chest pain, or we suddenly can’t speak or move right that our body demands our full attention. How much better to give it some preventive and maintenance attention way before this. It’s kind of like keeping your car tuned up rather than waiting until it breaks down on the side of the road.
Our bodies come fully equipped with a rich supply of reserve. We can lose more than half of the function of organs such as our lungs, liver and kidney and still feel fine overall. The problem is, when that reserve has been fully lost, the downward spiral can be rapid, miserable, and, often, fatal.
So, much of my time in the office involves motivating folks to get ahead of this downward spiral and start protecting their health while they still feel relatively good. There are a considerable number of things that help stave off the onset or progression of all four categories of disease. Of course, in the end, our times are in God’s hands, but we are still called to do our part and be good stewards of the amazingly resilient bodies God has given us.
So, don’t wait until one or more of those four unhealthy processes strikes with a vengeance; surprise your physician and ask her or him to help you put together a health plan that seeks to avoid, or at least delay, them for as long as possible. Farther down the road, as you’re hanging out with your kids, grandkids and friends, you’ll be glad you did.
