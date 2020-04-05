I suspect many of you (and me, too) are struggling from what we might call, corona fatigue syndrome (CFS), or perhaps corona fear syndrome — that sense that we’re fearful and weary of the dominating presence of COVID-19, and feeling cooped-up and just waiting for something to hurry up and change to give us some relief. Our lives feel like they’re on hold, and we are edgy and frustrated, impatient for this thing to just go away.
As we walk through this difficult time, some level of fear and fatigue is inevitable, but if we can moderate it, how much better we may be able to do. Of course, that’s no easy task when one’s job, finances, health and perhaps life are threatened, as is the case for so many to varying degrees. As I’ve tried to wrestle with my own version of CFS, a few “treatments” have helped. If any of them are helpful to you, grab them.
The first has been to just not put off living life. It’s tempting to feel like I can’t do much of anything “until this is over.” But that may be a relatively long time, and I don’t want to waste the time I have. What I can do certainly looks a lot different than my pre-coronavirus life, and for many of you the contrast is even more radical. Still, I am able to accomplish a few things, connect with some people, exercise (mostly getting outside and biking) and try to eat healthy and pursue the faith that is the bedrock for my existence.
That last item on the list, one’s faith, is the second “treatment” for CFS for me. During this time of uncertainty, lack of control and the upheaval of our normal routines, it may be a good time to put a little more focus on the unshakable things in our lives, and there aren’t many. Focusing on these unshakable faith issues can help quiet the fears and fatigue that threaten to daily trample us. And, on the flip side, that focus usually requires that we limit the constant COVID-19 updates. It’s certainly good to stay informed, but the updates can become an obsession that eclipses everything else in our world, breeding anxiety and despair.
Intentionally finding things to be thankful for in the midst of this, is one more treatment I’ve found helpful.
I actually try to write down at least three specific things that I’m thankful for at the end of the day, and thank my God for them. To some that may sound hokey, but it helps me at the deepest level to avoid a preoccupation with the dark things going on. Those darker things often need attention, but they don’t need to eclipse the good and the beautiful.
So, whether it is the amazingly beautiful east Tennessee spring still marching on before our eyes (right in the face of this virus), or yesterday’s unexpected donation of some N95 masks to our medical practice, or the fact that something as breathtaking as forgiveness is real in my life, there are things I can be thankful for, and noticing them can even fuel joy.
So, for me, those are three treatments for CFS that I’ve found helpful. If nothing else, it helps me emotionally and spiritually. And that also helps me physically so that I sleep better, feel better and can be there for those who depend on me. None of us knows what the future holds in this time of COVID-19. But, of course, we didn’t really know what the future held for us before.
There is, and will be, an enormous ongoing impact of this coronavirus on our lives, and CFS may try to plague our days. Don’t give into it without a fight. I hope, by God’s grace, you will treat it and even beat it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.