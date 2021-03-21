“Every time I grab a gallon of milk out of the fridge, my elbow screams at me. It’s getting to where even picking up my coffee cup to take a sip sets it off. It’s been going on for a couple of months, and it seemed like it wasn’t going away on its own, so I figured I better find out what I can do to fix it.”
It turned out my middle-aged patient had the most common overuse syndrome afflicting people, namely, tennis elbow. The medical term for it is lateral epicondylitis (LE). If you were to stand up straight with your arms hanging at your sides, palms forward, the lateral epicondyle is on the outside of your elbow. Someone with LE gets pain in this area when they lift a gallon of milk (or any weight), or hit a backhand with a racquet, or any number of tasks that involve using the muscles of the forearm. The painful spot is where these forearm muscles attach to the bony lateral epicondyle. A similar, somewhat less common malady occurs on the inside (medial) epicondyle of the elbow and is called golfer’s elbow or medial epicondylitis (ME) — same kind of problem, just different forearm muscles.
Overuse syndromes occur when we over-stress some musculoskeletal unit to the point where damage and/or inflammation occur. In the case of LE, the tendon near the epicondyle attachment shows damage more than inflammation. The patient mentioned above had started a weight-lifting program and had over-done it a bit working on his arms. Often, individuals have started some repetitive task at work or taken up a racquet sport and hit a few too many backhands. Occupations such as carpenters, bricklayers, tailors, certain musicians such as drummers, and those who work many hours a day on a computer may struggle with LE. Oddly enough, it’s even seen in politicians from excessive hand-shaking (not as much an issue with COVID).
Each year about 2% of the population experiences LE, and it is most common in the over-40-year-old population. Unfortunately, significant cases of LE and ME usually take a long time to fully resolve. The typical case often takes 9-18 months to fully clear. The worst complication is complete rupture of one of the tendons. This causes further weakness and pain, and often requires surgical repair.
The initial management of LE is rest (backing off on the pain-inducing activities that aggravate the injury and/or adjusting how you carry out the task). Icing the area for 10-15 minutes a few times a day for the first few days is certainly safe and may reduce pain. However, since inflammation is not a major factor in LE, icing is not as crucial as in many other acute injuries.
The story is similar in terms of the use of anti-inflammitants. Some, such as diclofenac, show some mild benefit, but not much more than that. More aggressive approaches, such as steroid injections, show slight short-term benefit, but no advantage over watchful waiting in the longer term, and can occasionally cause further tendon weakening. A boatload of varying physical therapy modalities are used and yield modest improvement. You may have also seen tennis elbow bands (available at most pharmacies) which go around the forearm muscles. Again, modest improvements in pain and function can be obtained with these.
LE and ME are examples of a general rule in medicine: When there are a great many potential treatments for a problem, it means none of them work incredibly well — otherwise everyone would stick with the one really effective treatment. At the same time, putting together an individualized treatment regimen with your physician can help you get back to the game, or job, a little quicker and with less pain. Just realize this elbow issue isn’t one that’s likely to be a quick fix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.