Ok, I know we can’t just forget about COVID-19, but I do think we can take the crazy risk of talking about some other topics — who’s in?
As I write this, I’m sipping on a cup of black coffee, having recently polished off a glass of water with a bit of apple cider vinegar and a touch of honey mixed in and poured over ice. Of course, neither of those may be your cup of tea, just like tea is not really my cup of tea. But the point is that the search for enjoyable and non-harmful beverages can be a bit of a challenge for all of us. And we all land somewhere a little different.
So, how did we get here? To start with, there was good old water — it’s been around since before we were around, and in its pure, clean form it’s always going to be the go-to source of safe hydration. But, from time to time, most of us like a little more variety in what we drink. So, along came sweetened beverages: Coke, Mountain Dew, sports drinks like Gatorade and the list could fill the rest of this page. Unfortunately, the number of studies that showed harms from consuming these sugary beverages, which also often included the hurtful high fructose corn syrup, could probably fill this newspaper.
For example, studies showed that the incidence of type 2 diabetes, obesity, metabolic syndrome, tooth decay, heart disease and fatty liver, sometimes progressing to liver failure, went up substantially with the regular intake of drinks sweetened by sugar or high fructose corn syrup.
Next came the introduction of a parade of non-nutritive sweeteners (NNS) such as saccharin, aspartame, sucralose, stevia, monk fruit.
The jury is still out on monk fruit sweeteners, which may be safer than most of the others on the list, but large studies of NNS have generally been concerning.
A recent review of studies of 450,000 patients throughout Europe, Asia and the US, showed that more than one NNS intake per day increased the incidence of type 2 diabetes by an amount (25%) similar to drinking sugar-sweetened beverages.
Regular intake of NNS also increased mortality from heart disease by 50%, increased risk of fatal and non-fatal stroke (especially in women), and increased all-cause mortality. Ironically, increasing intake of NNS also was associated with increased obesity, and there are a number of theories as to why that would be. The list of harms of NNS already given is enough, but the intake of artificially-sweetened beverages is also associated with increases in hypertension (high blood
pressure) and even dementia, including Alzheimer’s Disease.
So, what are we left with? Well, a challenge; finding safe, enjoyable beverages isn’t as easy as we used to think. Of course, as we’ve noted, pure water is the place to start.
Then, depending upon your preferences, coffee (preferably, black), unsweetened tea, green tea, seltzer water, milk (another whole topic) and concoctions such as my apple cider vinegar, water and honey.
By the way, if you want to sweeten the bite of apple cider vinegar, (or coffee or tea) you’re probably better off with a little honey, or even a teaspoon of sugar (just 15 calories) then a recipe that includes NNS, but just try to keep even natural sweeteners to a minimum.
Sweeteners like monk fruit may turn out to be safer alternatives, but, so far, they just haven’t been studied as much. I will confess, for a long time I thought NNS were at least better than a bunch of sugar. But, as it turns out, both choices are in the “pick your poison” category.
So, as we begin to emerge from our quarantines, let’s emphasize whole foods and healthy beverages and push away the mega-dose sugared drinks and foods along with the plethora of NNS-containing foods and drinks. In the long haul we’ll be healthier, and even a bit leaner for it.
We may have to retrain our taste buds a wee bit, but it’s worth it.
Dr. Andrew Smith is board-certified in family medicine and practices at 2217 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Contact him at 982-0835.
