“There is degenerative change which is not uncommon for a patient of this stated age.”
That is a standard statement that I see on the joint X-rays of countless patients in their middle and older years. What it generally means is that that person has some bone spurs, or thinning of the joint space (due to loss of cartilage), or other common changes which are part of the process of osteoarthritis (OA).
OA is the most common type of joint disease, affecting 20-30 million people in the United States alone. Its prevalence increases dramatically after age 50 and 80-90% of those over 65 years old have evidence of osteoarthritis on X-ray. Even more women than men have it. It’s often the bad guy that starts giving you those sore knees, hips, hands, shoulders or back.
The cartilage that cushions our joints is often the first thing attacked by OA, particularly in the weight-bearing joints (back, hips, knees) as well as the hands. Later in the process the bones themselves begin to show damage with bone spurs and distortion of the joints. The end result is a deep, achy joint pain made worse by extensive use. Stiffness, loss of range-of-motion, and swelling may also occur. There are no specific lab tests for OA, so the diagnosis is usually based on clinical symptoms backed up by X-ray. So, why do people get it? Partly, as with so many medical conditions, there is a genetic component. Beyond that, being overweight will speed the process of joint deterioration. Extremes of exercise also can play a role (from work or sports). By that I mean that, if you are developing OA, neither being sedentary nor the other extreme of trying to run marathons on pavement are likely to do best for you. For example, after my difficult half marathon I switched back to more biking (to avoid knee impact), shorter runs and occasional swimming. My knees have been much happier than when I was pounding out bigger distances and I’ve been able to still stay active.
Besides low- or no-impact moderated exercise, what else helps if you begin to suffer from OA? As has been mentioned, if you’re overweight and OA is affecting a weight-bearing joint, weight loss is hugely important in slowing down the process of joint deterioration and reducing pain. Beyond that topical or oral anti-inflammitants, acetaminophen or tramadol can help relieve the symptoms. At least some studies have shown supplements such as glucosamine with chondroitin to be helpful in a percentage of those with OA. Beyond that, joint injection with cortisone can reduce inflammation and sometimes give several weeks of relief. Alternatively, injections of a gel-like material that temporarily cushions the joint (such as Synvisc) can sometimes give up to six months of relief. Physical therapy can also afford some help. As a last resort, if joint pain becomes debilitating despite conservative measures, surgical options all the way up to joint replacement can be considered. When necessary, these can often be very successful and give back much of the mobility that has been lost. So, as we move farther into this new year, we want to keep moving, but it will be harder for those with OA.
If it’s harassing you, although there’s not yet a cure, talk with your doctor about some of the things you can do to fight back. Being able to keep doing the physical things you want to do is a blessing you don’t want to let go of easily.
