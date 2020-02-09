Shelly, a mid-40s, generally healthy woman, was describing a troubling symptom: “It happens now and then during the day, but it’s more common when everything is quiet and I’m trying to go to sleep. All of a sudden, I’ll feel a flutter in my chest; maybe even a flip-flop, like my heart is moving in my chest. Then I get worried and can’t get to sleep.” So, how concerned should Shelly be about this symptom? Does she need a cardiac workup?
Heart palpitations are the sensation that the heart is racing, pounding, fluttering or skipping a beat. They are a rather frequent reason for doctor visits, or they may be mentioned as an, “oh, by the way” concern at the end of a visit for something else. So, are they a big deal? It turns out that the vast majority of heart palpitations are fairly harmless.
They may indicate an extra beat, a skipped beat, some extra-hard beats or sometimes a run of rapid beats, all with specific names and levels of importance. These are usually not connected with blocked arteries that cause angina and heart attacks.
Rather, they would be in the category of arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disturbances.
Ok, so when should we worry more about palpitations? We have a higher level of concern when palpitations:
• are becoming more frequent or intense over time
• increase with exertion
• persist for minutes or longer
• have other symptoms associated with them (such as feeling light-headed, short of breath or having chest pain while the palpitations are happening
There are a number of factors that can make palpitations temporarily more persistent or frequent. For example, increased stress, caffeine, energy drinks, decongestants and illness (especially if it brings on a fever), can increase palpitations.
Like Shelly, many people notice palpitations more when they lie down to go to sleep. Most of the time, this is because the total amount of inputs to the brain is lessened as we lie still and relax. When that is the case, the brain tends to amplify the inputs it does have. Hence, we may notice palpitations (or pains, or itches) that we didn’t notice much during the busyness of the day.
Going back to Shelly for a moment, her palpitations sound fairly benign and probably don’t warrant a substantial workup at this point. We would caution her to avoid (or at least minimize) caffeine and some of the other stimulants she has mentioned.
If, in the future, she progressed to palpitations with some of the more worrisome patterns we have mentioned, we would want her to let us know and a workup would be undertaken.
Initially, the workup would include not only a good listen to her heart with a stethoscope, but bloodwork (including thyroid levels), EKG and probably a heart monitor for 24 hours or more. Other tests such as an echocardiogram or stress test, or a referral to a cardiologist would depend on the particular palpitation pattern noted.
So, there you have it — a little flutter or palpitation here and there is not usually something to worry about.
But if it is more persistent or symptomatic, let your physician know. They can help you sort out whether it is a more serious issue and, hopefully, keep you from losing sleep over it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.