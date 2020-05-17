When we are talking about treatments for various conditions it helps to weigh risks and benefits, both of using and not using a certain treatment. For example, suppose we find that our blood pressure (BP) is very high.
We give a good effort at lifestyle changes in terms of low salt diet, weight loss and regular cardio exercise.
Our BP improves but is still in the moderately high range.
Although we will generally feel fine with a moderately high BP, the risk of several devastating events, such as stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, peripheral vascular disease and ruptured aneurysms are significantly higher.
So, at this point, we may discuss a prescription to bring our BP down to a safer level.
This is when a risk/benefit discussion is appropriate. What are the risks of using the BP medicine in terms of possible side effects?
On the other hand, what are the risks of not treating the high BP with the medicine?
This effort to compare both sides of the equation is crucial to making a wise decision.
If we only look at the possible side effects of the medicine and demand a medicine that has 0% chance of a side effect, we will never try a medicine.
But then we will be exposed to an increased risk of stroke and all the other unfortunate results of untreated high BP.
There is no, “no risk” choice here, including the choice to just ignore our high BP.
In a similar fashion, when we consider what measures to take and not take as we try to open up our society and economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, there must be a steady re-assessing of risks and benefits of each decision.
And we want to try to be fair, reasonable and gracious as we consider our options and assess the decisions of others. The factors involved in making these decisions are not few or simple.
We want to avoid wasting our time and emotions vilifying those with whom we disagree.
It only adds more heat than light to the discussion as to what is true about this pandemic, and therefore what would be best to do about it at this stage.
In broad strokes, the big picture is that COVID-19 is primarily an infectious respiratory virus with a death rate somewhere in the range of the flu, or perhaps a bit higher. It is quite contagious in the usual ways of droplet transmission that most respiratory infections are.
A big difference is that it is a new variant of coronavirus to which we have essentially no pre-existing immunity. Without some level of herd immunity, it can run rampant, such as it has in New York City.
It mostly kills the elderly or those with pre-existing illnesses, but there are exceptions where previously young, healthy individuals have succumbed. We can argue exactly how many have died from it — is it overestimated or underestimated?
But, tens of thousands have fallen to this contagion in our country, and those who loved them don’t consider this trivial.
The fatalities are in addition to the flu fatalities, which often are in the range of 30 thousand per year.
And we will probably not reliably see this coronavirus pandemic controlled until we have perhaps 50 or 60% of our population immune to it, either by having gotten it and survived (as the vast majority do), or having received an effective vaccine, whenever that is available.
Of course, one or more medications with proven high effectiveness will make a world of difference as well, and there are some candidates being looked at.
Much more could be said, and every sentence could be parsed and argued a bit, but that at least gives a reasonable overview of the pandemic.
Even harder, though, is then deciding what are the risks and benefits of each step we take, or don’t take, to combat it. Do we go about our business and ignore it? That wouldn’t go well in epicenters like New York City or parts of Italy or Spain.
But it might go OK in areas where coronavirus if very sparse. On the other hand, going into lockdown might be helpful in the midst of areas of huge outbreak, but can devastate the financial stability of others.
These are not new observations. My only call would be that we look at both the potential benefits and risks of each decision along the way in this pandemic, that we give a little grace to those who arrive at a different conclusion, and finally, that we recognize that there is no “no risk” place to land.
There will likely always be a risk of dying from some infection, whether coronavirus or some other.
That doesn’t mean we throw up our hands and go expose our vulnerable loved ones to it with some thoughtless bravado.
But neither should it mean no one can ever appear again without a mask or sing with others in church or give a hug.
That kind of sterile life might not be worth extending indefinitely.
A life worth living will always contain risks and benefits — not foolish, unnecessary risk, but reasoned, worthwhile risk — risk that brings enough benefit to be worth taking.
Everyone’s calculation of this will be a little different, and everyone’s level of risk tolerance will be a little different as well.
As we walk through this, perhaps we can take the risk of being gracious to those with whom we differ; the benefits are great.
