I try to avoid whining and rants, though I don’t always succeed. I’ll try to not let this become either, while hopefully passing along a bit of helpful information.
Many of you will be able to relate to a recent experience of mine. I needed an ultrasound and had it scheduled at a local radiology facility. I was checking in and the very pleasant young lady at the desk let me know that the cost for my procedure would be $850 and, did I want to pay upfront. Being used to the typical costs for these procedures, I was quite surprised. “Really, for an ultrasound?”
She paused, and said, “Well, that’s not exactly the cost but it’s the cost with insurance. And you have a big deductible, so it goes directly to you.”
I pondered that a moment and replied, “So, out of curiosity, if I was paying cash, how much would it be?”
Without hesitation she replied, “$150.”
“Wow. So, do I still have the option of paying cash instead of using my insurance?”
After checking with someone she came back and nodded her head, yes. And so, I paid less than 20% of the insurance-inflated cost by paying without using insurance.
Many of you are also familiar with programs such as GoodRx where you can often get generic prescriptions much cheaper than with using your insurance. Of course, that’s not always the case, but it’s always worth checking.
In all this, I’m looking to highlight two points: The first is that it’s worth asking a few questions to see if there are less expensive ways to get your medical needs met. This is especially true when it comes to prescriptions and procedures (such as x-rays, ultrasounds, and so on). The amount you save can be substantial.
My second point, and many of you already know this well, is that our current insurance-based model is rather broken. The fact that the insurance-inflated price for a procedure would be almost six times higher than the cash cost is obscene, and my experience was not unique. As we know, medical insurance over the years and decades has come to cost more and more and pay less and less. In addition, as with my case, when insurance covers a procedure, it ends up driving up the price tag for that procedure. For many of us, it has become useful only for catastrophic medical events. For less-than-major medical bills, we not only pay high premiums, but we may be subject to inflated costs for the services because we use insurance, as in my case.
I am certainly not looking for sympathy for my occurrence. It is more a call to recognize the state our system is in and to seek to be creative in controlling your personal medical expenses where possible. For example, for some, the cost-sharing programs are more affordable and reward good health habits. For others, asking about cash payment for certain services may pay off. In addition, it is sometimes a way to get around heavy-handed insurance rules that sometimes refuse to approve coverage for a test that you and your physician have agreed on.
Of course, some companies self-insure to avoid an outside insurance company dictating what will or won’t be covered. I have also had a number of patients get expensive brand name prescriptions for little or nothing by contacting the manufacturer and pleading their case. Others have used legitimate Canadian pharmacies to find much lower prices on expensive prescriptions.
Our medical system has many good features for which I am thankful. But the current state of medical insurance and its level of control over the practice and cost of medical care is unfortunate. I certainly don’t have the big fix; but on an individual level, the kind of measures we have mentioned can sometimes help soften the blow.
