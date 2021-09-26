A week ago Saturday, my son was changing the spark plugs in my aging Ford Escape — by “aging” I mean it’s about 20 years old and has over a quarter million miles on it. But it does everything I need and almost never needs repairs. I felt like it had at least another 50,000 miles on it with a little TLC.
As my son removed a few things to get at the plugs, we noticed the belt to the water pump was badly frayed. I made a mental note to get that taken care of Wednesday when I had some time off — big mistake; when something like that is showing signs of failure, getting it taken care of four days later is four days too late.
Fast forward to Tuesday morning as I head toward Knoxville in rush hour traffic on Pellissippi Parkway. The old Escape didn’t seem to be accelerating quite as well as usual, but I didn’t think too much about it … unfortunately. None of the warning lights were on, and it was still moving along reasonably well. Suddenly a billow of smoke came from under the hood and the car died in its tracks. Yep, now all the engine lights were on.
Since I was in the lefthand lane with cars zipping by on the right, the best I could do was pull as far to the left as possible before coming to a complete halt. Unfortunately, I was on the bridge over Northshore, so there wasn’t enough room to get totally out of the way. Not much to do but turn on the flashers, dial 911, get out of the car and out of the road. When TDOT arrived, they stopped traffic and used their truck to push me down the road enough to get off the bridge and into the grass.
After getting the Escape towed to the mechanic, I now await the status of my car. I’m almost certain the belt to the water pump finally snapped, making the water pump nonoperational and causing the engine to overheat. Likely, the engine is seized up and permanently fried.
The saying, “too soon old and too late wise” comes to my mind as I wonder why I delayed taking care of a frayed belt to a crucial component of my car.
So, why am I telling this story about me and my car in a health column? It strikes me that this is the same thing that happens to many of us regarding our health. For a long time, we may have no idea that something is going wrong inside us. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, atherosclerosis (plaque in our arteries) can be silent processes without symptoms for decades.
It’s easy to neglect the habits (diet, exercise, sleep) and treatments that would help to control or prevent the damage. Likewise, it’s easy to avoid checkups with the doctor when we feel okay. Sometimes, even when we have discovered there is a problem, it’s simple to put off taking care of it until some time when we’re less busy and pressured.
The problem is, too often our avoidance or delay can end up with a physical breakdown of some sort: We wake up and can’t speak properly and realize we’ve had a stroke, or we wonder why we’ve suddenly got crushing chest pain. We all are tempted to neglect or delay attention to our health. But if we can be aggressive with prevention now, we may be able to avoid being aggressive with bypasses, stroke rehab and diabetes management down the road.
And just like oil changes, tune-ups, and timely repairs can help keep our car going well, regular checkups and healthy habits can make a world of difference in our health and keep us from the equivalent of breaking down on the side of the road and blowing an engine.
In the end, I believe our times are in God’s hands, but we still have a part to play in caring for the amazing bodies with which He has gifted us. We will soon be old if we’re not already, but maybe we can be wise along the way, get some preventive maintenance, put good quality fuel into our bodies and keep rolling smoothly for the next few thousand miles. That benefits not only us, but those who depend on us.
Preventive maintenance — it’s not glamorous, but it sure beats a breakdown on the side of the road.
