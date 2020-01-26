“What in the world? I got back to working out a few days ago and the next morning my arms were hugely swollen and I could barely move them. All I had done was a few sets of biceps and triceps work. You’d think I had done a thousand push-ups and curls the way my arm muscles felt. This wasn’t just your typical post-workout aches and pains. Fortunately, I headed to the hospital; turns out I had rhabdo-something-or-other. Could’ve been a really huge deal, but they took care of it.”
Paul, a fit-looking guy in his early forties, still had some swelling and tenderness in his arm muscles even though it had been four days since this post-workout event. What he was describing was a fairly rare condition called rhabdomyolysis. The word, literally means the dissolving of muscle. It consists of a massive muscle breakdown which releases huge amounts of a muscle protein called myoglobin. This protein can be at such high levels that it clogs the kidneys filtration system and leads to kidney failure. The three major symptoms of rhabdomyolysis are muscle aches, muscle weakness and dark urine, but, as with Paul, they are sometimes quite dramatic.
So, what causes rhabdomyolysis? A wide range of triggers are possible including major muscle trauma, passing out for a prolonged time from alcohol, heat stroke, dehydration, viral and bacterial infections, electrical injury, drug abuse, repetitive intense exercise and side effects from certain medications. It was first identified in World War II victims of crush injuries. In Paul’s case, the trigger wasn’t really obvious, although, for some reason his arm workout seemed to have set off the process.
Besides the possible complication of kidney failure, rhabdomyolysis can sometimes trigger a clotting breakdown causing widespread bleeding in the body. Occasionally, the swelling from the muscle breakdown can cause the nerve and blood supply to be squeezed off, leaving the downstream part of the arm or leg without circulation or feeling. This is called a compartment syndrome and generally requires surgically opening the swollen area to relieve the pressure and save the limb.
If someone experiences the onset of unusual muscle pain and weakness along with dark urine, time is of the essence. Fortunately, Paul had not delayed. In the ED they were able to draw labs, including a muscle enzyme (CK) which came back extremely elevated. This confirmed the diagnosis and Paul was immediately given IV hydration and other supportive treatments. He was kept in the hospital for a couple of days until his symptoms had significantly improved. This prompt treatment spared him from kidney failure and many of the other serious, and sometimes fatal, complications of rhabdomyolysis. Hopefully you will never encounter the kind of muscle symptoms associated with rhabdomyolysis.
But if you ever do, get yourself and your painful muscles into a doctor without delay. It can help you spare not only your muscles, but your kidneys, and perhaps even your life.
