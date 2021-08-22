So much has been written and said about the COVID vaccines and other related topics that I hesitate to add my contribution. At the same time, I have been encouraged by many honest in-office conversations with my patients who are genuinely trying to sift out the truth — a very challenging task these days.
Those conversations are helped by a level of something else that is rare these days — basic trust. Having an ongoing doctor-patient relationship always helps. And, of course, if we could wash out all the politics from the equation and just talk about medical and health effects of the vaccines, that would be ideal. Let’s at least take a run at it. If we were sitting down chatting, these are the high points of what seems worth considering.
Of course, there is no risk-free choice here; there is the risk of taking the vaccine and the risk of the disease. How do these new vaccines really work?
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines work by messenger RNA (mRNA). The mRNA doesn’t enter the nucleus or interact with a person’s DNA so it can’t change their genetics. Rather, it instructs our cells to produce some of the spike protein contained in the COVID virus. Then our immune system recognizes the protein and produces antibodies to the spike proteins.
Within a few days our bodies get rid of the mRNA and the protein leaving just the antibodies, which is what we want. It’s like getting a sneak peak at the enemy so that when we are exposed to actual COVID, we can begin fighting it immediately rather than giving it a few days to attack and weaken us while we are gearing up specific immunity against it.
Roughly 40,000 patients were tested in the initial trials, which is a decent number but not huge. The nice thing is that there is a Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) through which anyone can directly report a side effect of the vaccines. So once the vaccines are released for use, we very quickly have tens and then hundreds of millions of doses to report on.
The issue with the blood clots to the brain that occurred in several women receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine showed how well the VAERS system works. The occurrence involved fewer than 10 women, at a frequency of a little less than two occurrences per million doses — rare — but it was identified, reported on, and the vaccine was put on pause until they had sifted the data.
So, due to VAERS, the vaccines have the equivalent of a massive ongoing study, and the results have been very encouraging. A percentage of folks feel crummy for a day or two; I was fortunate in getting almost no symptoms from it. In our practice, we have had no one with a persistent reaction from the vaccines.
That doesn’t mean no one anywhere has a serious reaction, but they are rare and the VAERS system affirms this. As to long-term effects, there is never an ironclad guarantee, but given that we just end up with antibodies to the spike protein (similar to the antibodies generated by other vaccines) it seems unlikely. It seems in the realm of whether I’ll crash going to work today — an acceptably low risk to me.
As to the risk of the disease, I not only read the numbers, I have a daughter who works in the emergency department in Nashville and a future son-in-law who helped oversee several hundred COVID inpatients and watched about five per day die from it in a long, depressing stretch of time. Both attest to the reality and grimness of the serious cases of this disease. And in my little slice of the world, here in my practice, we have had a lot of cases; many, thankfully, were no big deal at all.
But we have had a couple of patients pass away from it and a few more go through the ordeal of being on a ventilator. Many have expressed fervently that they had no idea how brutal this thing could be. A previously healthy man in his early 30s saw me several months after having COVID pneumonia and stated, “I still can’t go more than a hundred steps without stopping to catch my breath.”
A healthy couple in their early 50s both got COVID — the wife was better in a few days; the husband dragged on for months and told me afterwards, “Doc, I’ll be honest with you; I really didn’t think I was going to make it.” Last week I had four patients in the hospital with one on a ventilator, and they’re still not out of the woods by any means. So, from where I sit, looking not only at what the data shows, but what I see in the real people in my practice, the risk of the disease is far worse than the vaccine.
A final point: the vaccines are not perfect. You can still sometimes catch a mild case of the disease after vaccination, even occasionally a not-so-mild case. But the odds are so much better against catching a severe case. The data from the last couple of months showed that 97% of the folks either hospitalized or dying from COVID were unvaccinated. Another way to crunch the numbers showed that your odds of a severe case of COVID were twenty times higher if you were unvaccinated.
My window into the world of my patients has given a reality test to what I read in the wider world. I’ve seen too many people I care about wait a bit too long to roll up their sleeve, to not at least have a conversation. I’ve got to keep it brief, but I hope that’s of some help.
