As I eyed the tossed salad that had been placed in front of me, I realized that over a dozen pairs of eyes were on me. We were on a mission trip to a developing country and were in what was reputed to be a fairly hygienic eatery.
One of the folks on the trip asked me what we were all pondering, “What do you think, should we go ahead and eat this, or not take the chance?”
Being that this was the beginning of a one-week stay packed with medical clinics and other efforts that would require plenty of energy and healthy bodies, and being that I had more experience with foodborne illnesses than I cared to remember, I responded, “I don’t want to be rude, but given our untested American guts, I’d pass on this part of the meal.”
One vigorous young man responded, “Okay, give me all your salads, I’ll eat them.” I don’t think he consumed them all, but he devoured several.
The next day this young man kept disappearing and then reappearing a few minutes later. After the third or fourth time I said, “Carter, are you all right?”
He wearily responded, “Yeah, I’ve hurled several times and I’ve got some serious diarrhea, but I think I’m starting to turn the corner.” To his credit, he never complained.
Though this episode of foodborne illness was in a developing country, similar episodes occur in our home country as well. The Center for Disease Control estimates that each year about 1 in 6 Americans (approximately 50 million people) get sick from food, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3000 die of foodborne diseases.
What are the big players in this gang of bad guys? Number one by far is Norovirus, causing over half of the foodborne illnesses. It is highly contagious from aerosol droplets from infected persons or poorly washed hands, and stays infectious for days on surfaces such as counters. No wonder it occasionally decimates cruise ships, adult living facilities, prison populations and other enclosed groups of people. Generally, it passes after two-three days, but by its very commonness it is still one of the top causes of foodborne deaths, usually from electrolyte imbalance or severe dehydration.
This gnarly virus is followed by bacterial bad guys with hard-to-pronounce names such as Salmonella, Clostridium, Campylobacter, and Staphylococcus, in order of frequency. Common sources of these bacteria include undercooked chicken or eggs, unpasteurized milk, meats and gravies left at room temperature, and any food handled by a contaminated person with unwashed hands.
Unfortunately, the list goes on. There is the rarer, but more deadly, botulism, found in improperly home-canned foods or in small amounts in honey (an adult will not have a problem with the latter but the gut of infants under 1 year old can’t yet handle it).
More common, but less deadly is the parasite, Toxoplasmosis. It is estimated that about 60 million Americans carry this parasite, but only those with a lowered immune system exhibit the symptoms of fatigue, muscle pains, and swollen lymph nodes. It is usually picked up by eating undercooked meat, especially pork, lamb, and venison, or by encountering cat feces and not washing hands well before eating.
One last player worth mentioning is hepatitis A. This hepatitis is generally not deadly but still makes one miserably sick for weeks. It is picked up in contaminated water or food, such as inadequately washed fruits or vegetables, or that which has been handled by an infected food handler. Hepatitis A is one of the only serious foodborne illnesses for which there is a preventive vaccine.
A lot of gastro illnesses are picked up by person-to-person contact, but as we’ve seen, contaminated food and water is also a common source. It can be greatly reduced by some common precautions:
- Wash your hands well before eating or handling food
- Cook your meats adequately
- Think twice before drinking unpasteurized milk
- Wash your food well
- After a utensil, cutting board, or counter has contacted raw meat, wash it thoroughly
- Don’t keep meat or mayonnaise-based food at room temperature for a prolonged time
- If in doubt, throw it out
- If you travel to a developing country, up your precautions 10-fold
If in spite of your precautions you get gastro symptoms that are beyond mild or are hanging on for days, see your physician.
Hope I didn’t spoil your appetite. I love good food as much as the next person, but a few precautions can keep you from paying dearly for a brutal encounter with a food bad-guy.
