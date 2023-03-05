I love the march of blooming things in East Tennessee each spring. First the daffodils start poking out, the weeping willows put out their light green leaves, then the Bradford pears, followed by the redbuds and dogwoods. Along with them are innumerable other blooming and budding trees, grasses, and other growing things.
Not coincidentally, it is also the time when, in my office, I hear patients saying, “My ears keep blocking up,” “This drainage just won’t stop,” My eyes just keep itching and running,” and, “I’ve got this ticklish cough that just won’t go away.” These are some of the myriad of symptoms experienced by the allergy sufferers of East Tennessee.
Further complications to allergy can include asthma flare-ups, sinus infections, ear infections, and sleep disturbance to name just a few. And, of course, the situation is made worse by the fact that Knoxville (and its surrounding area) consistently ranks as one of the top cities in the country for allergy. On a given day last week, I had three patients say, “I never had allergies until I moved here.”
Estimates vary, but up to about 20% of the population suffer from allergy, and about 20% of allergy sufferers also have asthma. That doesn’t even include a category called non-allergic rhinitis (rhinitis is the medical term for an inflamed runny nose). These folks have all the symptoms of allergy, but upon testing, come up negative. There are seven different types of non-allergic rhinitis and each is treated a bit differently from true allergy. We won’t delve further into all that, but it is one reason why treatment of allergy symptoms isn’t a one size fits all proposition.
The diagnosis of allergy often involves simply recognizing the symptoms and doing a trial of an over-the-counter antihistamine such as Claritin, Allegra, Zyrtec or one of their generic equivalents. If that doesn’t adequately treat the problem, adding a nasal cortisone such as fluticasone at bedtime can help. If that does the job, it’s not a bad way to go. If not, it’s probably time to check in with your physician. Treatment options will include:
Environmental control measures and allergen avoidance: These include keeping exposure to allergens such as pollen, dust mites, and mold to a minimum
Medication management: Patients are often successfully treated with oral antihistamines, decongestants (if high blood pressure is not a problem), Singulair, or nasal steroids, antihistamines, or anticholinergics to name only some of the available options.
Immunotherapy (allergy shots): This treatment may be considered more strongly with severe disease or poor response to other treatment options.
Specific allergens can be identified by skin testing or blood testing, with skin testing generally being deemed the most precise. So, who should have allergy testing? Allergy testing can have several benefits. First of all, it can identify those who have non-allergic rhinitis. These folks will generally not respond to traditional antihistamines and need other approaches. Secondly, allergy testing may identify certain allergens to which the person can reduce their exposure. For example dust mites, mold, animal dander or cockroach are indoor allergens which can be reduced by a variety of methods.
Finally, for those who are not getting good relief despite meds, immunotherapy may be a good option. Its success rate is generally over 80%, although it usually takes a few months to see improvement. The entire process may take a few years to establish and maintain the benefits. But for those who habitually sneeze and sniffle their way through the day in misery, it can be well worth it.
So, if the sights and smells of this beautiful East Tennessee springtime are being blurred by watery eyes and masked by a runny nose, you may want to check in with your doctor and see what can be done.
