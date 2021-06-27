“I’m pretty worried about my blood pressure, Doc. The other day, my face was so beet red I was sure I was about to have a stroke.”
Mr. Simpson was obviously concerned. Unfortunately, he hadn’t had any way to check his blood pressure at the time. Fortunately, the redness had faded away over several minutes and nothing else happened.
This condition of getting red in the face, often accompanied by a tingling or warm feeling, has a pretty simple name — flushing. Flushing is a condition where the skin becomes red due to superficial blood vessels in the skin dilating. A common trigger for this is an adrenaline surge caused by stress, embarrassment, or anger. Those with fair or sensitive skin tend to be more prone to flushing, and it is more noticeable in them when it occurs.
So, is flushing a sign of something more dangerous going on? Thankfully, although potentially embarrassing, flushing is usually harmless and rarely indicates a serious underlying issue, although blood pressure is often a bit higher than usual.
Often, people experiencing flushing assume their blood pressure must be very high. A patient may say, “I don’t have to check my blood pressure; I know when it’s high; I can feel it.” But when this has been tested in studies, it turns out to be very hit-or-miss. Generally the feeling, such as flushing, and the actual blood pressure status, don’t match up very closely.
Besides the adrenaline response, there is quite a laundry list of contributors that can set some people up for a flush: everything from alcohol to temperature changes, spicey foods, certain food additives (MSG, sulfites, nitrates), some medications and supplements (such as niacin, calcium channel blocker blood pressure meds), and particular medical/life conditions (rosacea, migraines, menopause), to name just a few.
Those who suffer from these flushing (or blushing) episodes may want to attempt to identify factors that consistently trigger them, since avoidance is the main treatment. Of course, when it happens during something like a public speaking engagement, or some other awkward moment, it’s tough to avoid. It really is a reflex, and can occasionally happen when a person doesn’t consciously feel particularly stressed or embarrassed. But at least this isn’t something to be overly concerned about. Unless accompanied by other, more concerning symptoms, the best “treatment” tends to be humility and a good sense of humor.
