Mr. Simmons, a hard-working man in his early 60s, was laying out how he had come to feel like the tin man from the Wizard of Oz — like he was rusted into immobility and unable to find the oil can.
“Six months ago I was still doing my job, which is quite physical. Then I’d come home and mow and weed whack and whatever else needed doing. Now I can barely get out of a chair. My thighs and shoulders are locked up and killing me. I feel like I got old all at once. I finally had to take off from work; I just couldn’t do it.”
Mr. Simmons shuffled around the exam room and was unable to even sit down in the chair, fearing that he wouldn’t be able to get up. His hands and feet were swollen with fluid from hanging down constantly, and his range of motion in the shoulders was almost zero.
Was he right that age had finally caught up with him all at once? Or maybe he had some hidden cancer, or late-onset rheumatologic disease, or any number of other problems. Most of the tests came back pretty normal, but an old, simple blood test, the sedimentation rate, was very high. It’s a non-specific test, but together with his other symptoms and the normalcy of most of the rest of his tests, it pointed to a diagnosis we see only occasionally: polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR).
The clincher would be how he responded to a course of oral steroids. They tend to work like magic with PMR and that helps confirm the diagnosis. Sure enough, a week or so after starting the steroids, we had the younger, energetic version of Mr. Simmons back. He was again working like a beaver around his house. In fact his wife commented that if we were going to keep him on the steroids we might need to give her some just to keep up with him.
As with Mr. Simmons’ episode, PMR involves the rapid onset of soreness in the large muscles of the thigh and shoulders with a sense of weakness and fatigue. Sufferers are almost always over age 50 and more than twice as many women as men get it. The cause is not known and is thought to possibly be autoimmune. As noted, steroids work wonders for PMR and can then be slowly tapered over many months. The entire course of PMR averages about three years. It’s one of those diagnoses you don’t want to miss since it’s so debilitating to have, but so very treatable.
Importantly, about 15% of people with PMR also have a condition called giant cell arteritis (GCA), which has also been called temporal arteritis. GCA involves inflammation of arteries, most commonly the temporal arteries on either side of the forehead. GCA causes a substantial temporal headache, and if untreated (with higher dose steroids), can even cause sudden blindness. Mr. Simmons had some headaches, but they were more in the back of his head rather than the temples.
It is always very satisfying, to doctor and patient alike, to see the debilitating fatigue, weakness, and achiness of PMR quickly melt away with treatment. Unfortunately, almost 50% of individuals with PMR experience a relapse. We’ll hope Mr. Simmons is in the other 50% that doesn’t.
So, if you’re over 50 and you start to seize up like an un-oiled tin man, get checked out. We may be able to get your muscles lubed up and moving down the yellow brick road again.
