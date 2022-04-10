“Doc, I’ve got some kind of barnacles growing on my back; could you check them out?”
This was the unvarnished request of 52-year-old Don to have a look at whatever skin changes he had been noticing but couldn’t quite see clearly. These turned out to be something called seborrheic keratoses. They are strictly cosmetic nuisances, very common, and without pre-cancerous potential. They can be removed several ways, including by freezing with liquid nitrogen. However, Don was fine leaving them alone once he knew they posed no danger.
With new or changing skin lesions, that is usually the first question: could this be a skin cancer or a pre-cancer? There are three main types of skin cancer. The least aggressive one is a basal cell cancer (BCC). These often occur in sun-exposed areas such as the face, neck, shoulders and extremities. They often start as a small smooth, shiny bump that slowly grows. Although they are the least dangerous, they can still require substantial surgery if allowed to grow too long without intervention, especially if they are on the face.
The next level up in aggressiveness are squamous cell cancers (SCC’s). These often start as small crusty bumps, also on sun-exposed areas. These scaly bumps are called actinic keratoses (AK’s) when they are in the pre-cancer stage. Over time, a percentage of them can slowly morph into SCC’s. AK’s can be treated with liquid nitrogen to remove them. However, if they have become SCC’s, they need to be excised, usually by office surgery.
The final, somewhat less common, but much more serious skin cancer is melanoma. These are typically dark brown to black (though other colors are possible) irregular-looking moles. Benign (harmless) moles (nevi), are often uniform light to medium brown with sharp borders and a symmetrical shape. Another feature of melanomas is that they tend to be the ugly duckling, looking different from the other moles a person may have. Often, they show change over time.
Of course, a person can’t see their back well, so I try to give this area a close look during physicals. For those moles that look suspicious, we have the person come back soon for a biopsy. These are simple office procedures allowing us to get a pathology reading within a few days. Those that turn out to be full-blown melanomas are given immediate referrals to local dermatologists for full excisions with a wide margin.
Besides skin cancers, there are the common skin growths such as warts, skin tags, dermatofibromas, hemangiomas, lipomas, epidermal cysts and many more with long medical names. I enjoy dermatology partly because the problem is right there on the surface to view. In addition, having spent 12 years practicing in south Florida, it seemed almost everyone walking in the door had some skin issues needing attention.
The bottom line is if you notice a rash or an irregular, or changing skin lesion, don’t delay being checked. Treating, or at least evaluating them, when they are small keeps them from becoming bigger deals later. And even if its not a pre-cancer or cancer, you can get some reassurance, or even have it removed if it’s a particularly unattractive “barnacle.”
Dr. Andrew Smith is board-certified in family medicine and practices at 2217 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Contact him at 982-0835.
