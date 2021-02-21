The major events of this week began for us on Tuesday at about 5:30 a.m. when our middle daughter called from Ohio to say her water had broken and she was having contractions. She was 35 weeks pregnant with our first granddaughter, and this was no routine healthy pregnancy. It had been difficult and full of procedures throughout. Now our daughter, who I’ll refer to as Hope, was hurrying to the hospital at the urging of the on-call obstetrician.
Months earlier, at an ultrasound appointment where she was expecting to find out the gender of her child, she instead learned that her little one had a profound genetic problem known as skeletal dysplasia. In this condition, the skeleton does not grow properly. This results in very short arms and legs and almost no rib cage. Tragically, with the ribs not forming, the lungs do not form well either. So, through most of her pregnancy, Hope knew that her little girl, who they had named, Elliana, or Ellie for short, would be okay as long as she was inside her mom receiving oxygen through her blood. However, once she was delivered, she would have to depend on her tiny lungs and would likely not live long. Nevertheless, Hope wanted to continue the pregnancy and give Ellie every chance at life.
Ellie and her family had many, many sweet people praying for her and expressing support in touching ways. After we got the call from our daughter and made sure we could navigate past the ice storm brewing around the northeast, we packed up and hit the road. The trip took six hours. When we arrived at the hospital, Ellie had been delivered by C-section and had then been intubated to deliver oxygen as efficiently as possible. She was a cute 12 1/2-inch package with her little arms and legs, perfect fingers and button nose.
In the end God gave us 8 ½ hours with little Ellie and we were thankful for every one of them. It was longer than predicted, but of course, not nearly as long as we had hoped. We were not shy about praying for a miracle. We do believe in a miracle-working God, but we know that miracles are miracles partly because they are rare. So, we watched our little first granddaughter quietly pass on after more tears, snuggles and kisses than we could count. And we watched our daughter and son-in-law say long lingering goodbyes to this little girl that they already so evidently loved deeply, so wanting her to stay.
In many ways, it was a long, hard day, but it was also drenched in mercies: that we and the other grandparents had the several hours needed to get there, that little Ellie had 8 ½ hours rather than the mere minutes that are the norm for this abnormality, that the hospital staff accommodated us with every possible consideration, that wisdom was used in giving sophisticated medical care, but then withdrawing it when it became obvious it was becoming intrusive rather than life-saving, that human connection between child and mother and father and grandparents was not only allowed but beautifully promoted. And there was the profound mercy and blessing of watching my daughter and son-in-law deal, often through tears, with almost unspeakable kindness and affection with one another, with little Ellie, and with us who had come to also pour our affections on this little girl.
These are the trials that make it so heart-breakingly hard to be human. At the same time, they are the events that give us glimpses through the smoke of every-day existence into the profound mercies and deep connections and affections that make it worth being human and give a real hope that there is more beyond this life. I see our unearned privilege of such glimpses as answers to the hundreds of prayers for this little girl. I know many of you know what it is to deal with death closely, sometimes in ways still harder than ours. In the midst of it, I pray the comfort of God will be evident to you in hope-affirming glimpses of His mercy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.