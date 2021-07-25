Although I’m used to it, pretty much nobody likes to talk about certain symptoms: diarrhea, gas, abdominal cramping, blood or mucous in the stool. But unfortunately, they’re sometimes a part of real life, especially for those who contract a nasty little bacterium called, Clostridium difficile, or as it is more easily referred to, C. diff.
C. diff can be anything from a one- or two-week nuisance to a fatal infection. It carries a significant mortality rate that can reach almost 25% in the frail elderly. In otherwise healthy individuals it can sometimes be cleared fairly easily. However, there is a rising presence of more aggressive and antibiotic-resistant strains showing up world-wide.
Upwards of a half million Americans per year suffer from C. diff, and some estimates are as high as 3 million per year. A recent report also stated that C. diff is linked to more than 30,000 hospital deaths per year.
The two biggest factors leading to a C. diff infection are recent antibiotic use and a stay in a hospital or nursing home type facility. One report showed that over 20% of C. diff cases were hospital-related, over 70% were nursing home related, and about 6% were not related to either. In health care facilities, C. diff infection can be readily spread if sufficient cleaning protocols are not in place. However, in recent years more and more people are coming up with C. diff without these common precursors.
How does antibiotic use increase C. diff infection? C. diff can be a normal part of the bacterial makeup of the bowel. Antibiotics, while killing of bad-guy infections, also kill off some of the good-guy bacteria in the gut. Without healthy balance and competition, C. diff will sometimes overgrow and truly infect and attack the bowel. That’s one of the reasons to avoid inappropriate use of antibiotics for viral infections as well as other antibiotic overuses.
When antibiotics are truly necessary, a good probiotic taken at the same time, and continued for a couple weeks after completing the antibiotic, can keep the gut populated by healthy bacteria and reduce the risk of C. diff and other antibiotic-triggered bowel problems.
Whether or not the typical risk factors are in place, any diarrhea that is more severe than usual or is not clearing up within four to five days needs testing. So, let’s say you have had these unpleasant symptoms of diarrhea and/or lower abdominal pain. You’ve seen your doctor and given a stool sample for testing and it comes back positive for C. diff. Now what?
Usually you’ll be treated with one or more antibiotics that specifically attack C. diff. Relapse occurs in about one-fourth of cases, but probiotics may reduce the relapse rate a bit. However, antidiarrheal medications such as Immodium are not recommended, as they can end up worsening the problem.
Believe it or not, for particularly resistant or severe C. diff infections, fecal transplants (we won’t go into detail here), and even colectomy (surgical removal of the large intestine) can become necessary and lifesaving.
So, the bottom line (sorry for the dad pun), is if it isn’t clearing within a few days, get it checked out. And carry out those hand-washing instructions you see in all the public bathrooms — that just might keep your gut out of trouble.
