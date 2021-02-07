Thinking of the many causes of ear pain transports me to one that surprised me back in med school. The ear, nose, throat (ENT) doctor I was shadowing sent me in to examine the ears of a young lady who was complaining of ear pain. I was baffled since the ears looked perfect. The ENT quizzed me: “So what did you see on exam to explain her pain?”
Obviously puzzled, I said, “Well, not only were her ears not red, or draining or infected, they were the cleanest, shiniest ears I’ve seen all day.” He surprised me with, “And that’s the problem.”
It turned out she was a Q-tip user and regularly cleaned her ears of all wax… and, yes, even wax has a God-given purpose. Wax (cerumen) lines and protects the delicate lining of the ear canals. It migrates out ever so slowly bringing along any debris or irritants. When it is fully removed, usually by Q-tips, the canals become prone to irritation and pain even though they may look clean and shiny. The old saying by your mother to “put nothing in your ear smaller than your elbow” was good advice.
If not Q-tips, what else causes ear pain? The two most common causes are otitis media (OM) and otitis externa (OE). OM is the typical middle ear infections that plague young children, and occasionally adults. Here the infection is in the space on the inside of the eardrum. OM usually follows a cold or allergy flare that causes sinus congestion. Antibiotics are not automatically called for, but may be used in certain more serious cases. Complications of more severe OM can include perforation of the eardrum or, rarely, infection of the mastoid bone adjoining the middle ear.
OE is often called, swimmer’s ear, and usually results from moisture sitting too long in the ear canal. It tends to cause pain and drainage from the canal. Here antibiotic drops are sometimes called for to clear the resulting infection triggered by the moisture. As a preventive, drops containing a half and half mixture of white vinegar and rubbing alcohol are sometimes instilled in the ear canal after swimming for those who are prone to OE.
Sometimes the cause of ear pain isn’t the ear at all. Tonsillitis, strep throat or other substantial throat infections can cause referred pain that is felt in the ear. Likewise, inflammation from the jaw joint (temporomandibular joint — TMJ) can also cause referred pain to the ear. Less common are nerve pains such as occur when shingles afflicts the nerves around the ear, or a condition called trigeminal neuralgia.
More of an irritating discomfort and popping sensation occurs with eustachian tube dysfunction. This is when the eustachian tube (which runs from the back of the throat to the middle ear and allows us to pop or equalize our ears) gets clogged with fluid or mucus and can’t equalize. If this occurs while flying in an airplane or diving deep in water, the pain can be excruciating and may result in a ruptured eardrum.
Finally, in this brief survey of things that can trouble your ears, are foreign bodies. This is the medical term for things that shouldn’t be in the ear but have somehow gotten in there. I’ve retrieved beads and flushed out ants — creepy! But, perhaps the most bizarre foreign body extraction occurred when a mom had called me about her 8-year-old daughter who had some blood coming out of her ear canal. She had called their ENT but had been told they couldn’t be seen for two weeks.
We had her come over that afternoon to take a look. As I looked with my otoscope, I saw what looked like the back end of a sizable watermelon seed. Using the long thin alligator forceps, I took hold of the back of the seed and pulled it steadily out. It was surprisingly well wedged. As I pivoted while examining the “seed” in my forceps I inadvertently swung it past the face of the little girl’s mom. We both realize at about the same time, that the “seed” was a giant, bloated tick wiggling its legs — double creepy! Yes, the mom shrieked. But, in the end, her daughter was cured and all was well.
So, if your ear is aching, the possibilities are multiple. See your doc and have them check it out — who knows what they’ll find!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.