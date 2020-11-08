A young lady, Susan, was relating to me her symptoms from the last several months. “I’m used to having pain and cramping around my periods. But lately I’ve been having the oddest thing; I’ll get pain low down in my abdomen and also some small blood clots in my stool. But it’s always the same time of the month, and then it goes away until my next cycle.”
Endometriosis is when there is endometrial tissue (the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus) implanted on some other organ. In the typical patient, these implants are located in the pelvis (ovaries, fallopian tubes, vagina, cervix) and cause severe menstrual pain, chronic pelvic pain, or infertility. More unusual implantation sites (lung, diaphragm, kidney, spleen, gallbladder, nasal mucous membranes, spinal canal, stomach, intestines or breast) can be responsible for many unusual symptoms. At this point, the cause of endometriosis is not well understood.
Normal endometrial tissue lining the uterus will thicken and then shed and bleed during a woman’s monthly menstrual cycle. But when this occurs in the misplaced endometriosis tissues, it can cause pain or bleeding in whatever organs to which it is attached. In Susan’s case there was endometrial tissue on the inside of the large intestine. So, in the course of each menstrual cycle, that tissue would thicken and then shed and bleed giving Susan pain and bleeding from the bowels for a few days during each menstrual cycle.
Although endometriosis is thought to affect up to 10% of the general female population, it can be present in almost half of women with infertility and nearly three fourths of those with chronic pelvic pain. So, it is a rather frequent trouble-maker.
Endometriosis can also be a challenge to diagnose. About the only physical finding is some tenderness at the area where the endometrial tissue is located. Occasionally, pelvic ultrasound or MRI may be able to visualize endometriosis. Still, ultrasound and other imaging has a rather poor pickup rate for endometriosis as the tissues are often not thick enough to be well-visualized. Laparoscopy, using a small lighted camera, is the primary tool for diagnosing endometriosis. Ideally, during laparoscopy, biopsy of the suspicious tissues can be obtained to clinch the diagnosis.
Once the diagnosis is confirmed, or at least strongly suspected, hormonal treatments such as oral contraceptives or danazol are often employed with a fairly high success rate in reducing pain. Surgical options are often considered. If fertility is desired, conservative surgery to clear some of the abnormal endometrial tissue may be carried out. When fertility is no longer desired, hysterectomy, with or without removal of the ovaries, becomes an option. In about a third of patients, the endometriosis symptoms resolve spontaneously over years.
Obviously, endometriosis is not an easy disease at any level. The right tissue in the wrong places causes a lot of trouble. But if you’re struggling with somewhat unusual pain that follows a pattern with your menstrual cycle, it may be time to have a talk with your physician and see if endometriosis might be the culprit. Hopefully, you can at least find some approaches that give you some welcome relief.
Dr. Andrew Smith is board-certified in family medicine and practices at 2217 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Contact him at 982-0835.
