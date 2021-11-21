Many years ago, when I was a couple years beyond 40, I had the chance to try snowboarding with a couple of my kids. I’d never done it before, and I mentioned that to an orthopedist friend of mine. I didn’t love his response: “Wait, you’re over 40 and you’re going snowboarding for the first time?” I nodded.
“Well, let me tell you, I just read a medical article in which every person who snowboarded for the first time after age 40 got hurt.”
“Get out of here,” I protested, “nothing’s 100%.”
“This was.”
A few days later I was out on the slopes planning to be the exception. After cutting a long straight line across the face of the hill and feeling pretty good about myself, I tried a turn. Instantly I caught a front edge and face and chest-planted onto the solid, icy mountain. I was amazed how hard and fast I hit. My right shoulder and upper chest had a searing pain that took my breath away. In the end, it turned out I had a shoulder separation — just another sorry over-40 casualty of snowboarding. I still finished out the day, but ever so cautiously and uncomfortably.
My decades of life have been littered with such painful mishaps. At times it makes me wish (at least for a moment) that I couldn’t feel anything. But then I realize that the sense of touch that can also include pain, is a vital part of our bodies’ defense system that keeps us from wrecking an already-injured limb or organ. Likewise, that same sensory system allows me to feel the soft skin and hair of my sweet grandson. As this Thanksgiving approaches, the whole sensory system with which we are gifted is something for which I am very grateful.
We have just marched through another spectacular parade of fall colors in East Tennessee. Our eyes, which consist of more than two million working parts, processed the images and sent them to the part of your brain called the visual cortex. Somehow patterns of light falling on a two-dimensional retina were interpreted into a pulsating three-dimensional world by our brain.
At birth, our ears are unspoiled organs capable of discerning among more than 300,000 sounds. Of course, after years of exposure to loud noises, the hair cells in the inner ear are sheered and flattened, becoming less sensitive — go easy on the volume through those ear buds. Our eardrums are also finely tuned, able to pick up sounds so faint that the eardrum itself moves a distance less than the diameter of a hydrogen molecule.
What about taste? Our mouth and tongue are spread with over 10,000 taste buds that give enjoyment to what could otherwise be just a boring process of refueling. Then, in a part of the brain known as the anterior cingulate, tastes get married to emotional reactions such as delight or disgust.
And smell? Though we pale compared to our canine friends, even the human sense of smell can pick up a whiff of skunk when the amount of scent in the air is less than one ten-trillionth of an ounce. We are able to distinguish about 10,000 different odors.
That brings us back to our sense of touch. There are hundreds of nerve endings in every square inch of skin. Some are specialized to feel texture and pressure, while others, thankfully, detect temperature and register pain.
When we’re hurting it’s hard not to complain. But as we enter this Thanksgiving season, it’s a good time to thank our Creator for the amazing sensory system He’s given us to interact with the world He’s put us in. In her book, “One Thousand Gifts,” which I’d highly recommend especially at this time of year, Ann Voskamp quotes Alexander Schmerman, “Eucharist (thanksgiving) is the state of the perfect man. Eucharist is the life of paradise. Eucharist is the only full and real response of man to God’s creation, redemption, and gift of heaven.”
