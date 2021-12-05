It used to be when you started to feel a runny nose, cough, aches or a low-grade fever you thought, “Well stink, I’ve caught a cold or something. Better pound down the fluids get a little more rest and try not to pass it around.”
Now, many of us are more likely to appropriately think, “Is this COVID? Maybe I better get tested.”
Certainly, COVID continues to raise its unwelcome head, and we’ve had any number of patients with moderate or debilitating cases, along with lots where it was mild. But we also see plenty of old-fashioned upper respiratory infections (URI’s). These may be a bit less common with all the COVID precautions, but they are still plenty common and we’re seeing a lot currently.
So, what exactly are URI’s? They include the common viral illnesses (where antibiotics are useless and just add cost, side effects and resistance) such as colds, flu, viral sore throats, bronchitis, laryngitis, croup, mono, and viral sinusitis. As well, there are the much less common bacterial URI’s (where antibiotics may be appropriate):
Bacterial sinusitis — about 2% of viral URI’s progress on to this
Bacterial bronchitis — again, far less common than its viral cousin
Whooping cough — still very common and deadly in poorly immunized countries and raising its ugly head in pockets of this country having poorer immunization rates
Strep throat — comprising less than 10% of sore throats and rarely occurring in children less than 2-3 years old.
Overall, URI’s are the most common acute illness seen in medical offices. In the U.S. we have about a billion URI’s per year. Children have about 3-8 viral URI’s per year, adolescents and adults have approximately 2-4 annually, while people older than 60 have fewer than 1 cold per year. With the average URI lasting a few days to nearly two weeks start to finish, that’s a lot of days with symptoms. The flu affects 5-20% of the US population during a typical flu season.
So which URI’s are worth a trip to a doctor, and which ones are just viruses that need to run their course? Unfortunately, COVID has introduced the need to test those with various cough and cold symptoms far more than we needed to in the past. As long as your symptoms don’t turn out to be the beginning of a COVID infection, which has its own protocol and options, your typical cold, viral bronchitis or sinusitis mostly just needs rest, fluids and sometimes acetaminophen. Other add-ons such as zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C can sometimes help a bit as well. For most URI’s, antibiotics are worse than useless as they add side effects without any benefit.
So when should you come see the doctor with URI symptoms?:
If you have been exposed to COVID or have symptoms suggestive of COVID
If the symptoms worsen after initially improving for a time
If the symptoms are more severe (shortness of breath, wheezing, dehydration)
If the symptoms are not gone or nearly gone within 10-14 days
Go in as soon as possible if moderate or severe flu symptoms hit (cough, congestion, fever, body aches) during flu season (fall to spring) as prescription flu medications only help if started within the first 48-72 hours of illness.
If you have a bad sore throat, possibly with headache and nausea but without runny nose or congestion as this kind of symptom combination is more often strep throat (or mono if you are in your teens or 20’s). An antibiotic is appropriate if a strep test confirms strep throat.
If you or the person with symptoms is frail and in poor overall health, including the very young and the very old.
If URI symptoms have led to substantial ear pain.
One final thought: Telemedicine or internet medical care can be very helpful and convenient at times, and we enjoy having it as an option. But the likelihood of overprescribing antibiotics for viruses can be even higher as well as missing more serious infections such as early pneumonias that need a lung exam. So, try to be seen in person for respiratory infections, even though it involves more effort.
I hope that helps give some idea of when it’s more worth coming in and when it may not be. Certainly, when in doubt, check it out, and try to maximize the chances of a healthy holiday season.
