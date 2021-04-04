Not only most kids, but many adults as well, enjoy munching on some Easter candy, both on the day itself and maybe for many days going forward. If you’re not diabetic, a little indulgence here is not a huge deal, but emphasis on keeping it “little.” If it’s more of an ongoing habit, it sometimes comes with a side order of something you really don’t want, metabolic syndrome.
This is one of the most common and damaging diagnoses I see day in and day out in my office. It affects a staggering 1/3 of adults and is driven by the rapid increase in overweight and obesity in the United States (with 2/3 of adults now falling into one of these categories).
Also, with obesity hitting children and adolescents at three times the rate that was present in the 1960s, this syndrome is becoming more prevalent in the young as well.
One “catches” the syndrome by lack of exercise, having a poor diet (especially one high in simple carbohydrates — sugars and starches), and putting on belly fat. Hours logged in front of the TV, computer or video games sipping sweet drinks or beer and munching on carbs puts us on the fast lane to developing this malady.
Metabolic syndrome arises from insulin resistance in the body and increased fat deposition. Over time, as we fall into a lifestyle that has little regular exercise and lots of starchy meals, often washed down with sugary meals, the insulin produced by our pancreas has less and less effect in the body. Eventually our blood sugar starts to rise, despite there being plenty of insulin circulating.
This situation has numerous negative effects on the body. That’s why metabolic syndrome is tied into increased levels of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, fatty liver, sleep apnea and several cancers, including colon, kidney and breast. It even accelerates cognitive (brain function) deterioration, accelerating the journey toward dementia, a journey we’d all like to skip.
How would you know if you have metabolic syndrome? The diagnosis is based on having at least three of the following five characteristics:
• Fasting glucose ≥100 mg/dL (or on meds for diabetes or high blood sugar)
• Blood pressure ≥130/85 mm Hg (or on meds for high blood pressure)
• Triglycerides ≥150 mg/dL (or on meds for high triglycerides)
• HDL-C (“good cholesterol”) <40 mg/dL in men or <50 mg/dL in women (or on meds)
• Waist circumference ≥40 inches in men or ≥35 inches in women; if Asian American, ≥ 35 inches in men or ≥ 32 inches in women
Metabolic syndrome can be treated with numerous medications that help reduce blood sugar, lower triglycerides and control high blood pressure. But that’s generally not the place to start.
The foundation of treatment involves turning around the habits that got us there in the first place. A healthy low carb diet and a 30-minute brisk (3 to 4 mph pace) walk five or six times per week (or the equivalent on a stationary, road or mountain bike, elliptical, swimming, etc.) producing a slow weight loss can typically cure, or greatly improve this syndrome.
Of course, the challenge is actually doing this and sticking with it as a long-term lifestyle. Finding a group or partner to do it with is hugely helpful here. The health rewards are enormous as you begin to feel better, get your energy back, and minimize the long list of complications of metabolic syndrome.
Beyond the daunting personal impact of metabolic syndrome is the fact that if we try to treat it only with medicines, or if we just wait for all of its complications to show up and then treat them, it will absolutely overwhelm the health system in our country.
So, if you realize that metabolic syndrome is lurking in the fake green grass of your Easter basket, have a little chocolate or a few jelly beans and then hit the road for a spectacular spring walk or bike fueled by a healthy low-carb diet. And while you’re walking, thank God with me for the hope-infusing message of a Son sent to die and then rise again for our complete forgiveness. It’s a message even more soul-satisfying than a chocolate bunny.
