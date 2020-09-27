Last weekend my wife and I spent a couple days in south Florida. One of my best friends, whom I’ll call Steve, had passed away there, and his four adult children asked if I would do his memorial service. I was honored to do so, though deciding how to encapsulate his life in a few short minutes before they scattered his ashes was a challenge.
The Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes says, “It is better to go to a house of mourning than to go to a house of feasting, because that is the end of every man, And the living takes it to heart.” Though the service took place on a beautiful beach near sunset, there were some heavy things to take to heart.
Steve had been a vibrant man, a great dad, a faithful husband, successful businessman and a dear friend for several decades. Yet, in the final years of his life, he allowed some disappointments to eat away at his heart, to the point where he began drinking excessively.
He was one of the last people I would have expected to go down that road, but in the end, it’s what took his life early.
In a previous time, he had been the picture of health, careful with his diet, regularly exercising and with an abundance of strong relationships. Yet, when he passed away, his body was a wreck; he did not go out in the way he would ever have wanted.
Jesus once said, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.” That thought comes to mind when I think of my friend, and, really, all of us.
Though much of my time, thought and words are spent on figuring out what foods, exercise, medicines and habits will help keep our bodies healthy, there is so much more than these physical items that goes into our life — deeper unseen realities like forgiveness, thankfulness, grace, hope, faith, love …. These feed the soul and have side-benefits of invigorating the body, energizing our habits and strengthening our relationships.
Their opposites — bitterness, ungratefulness, cynicism, hatred and the like — when present, eat away at us soul and body.
These are not new thoughts. But the passing of those we love communicates strong truths in compelling ways. What we eat and drink and how we treat our bodies is impactful. But the mental and spiritual food we dwell on has far more impact in much deeper ways.
We all want to finish well. Here’s to paying close attention to the matters of our hearts. To quote one more wise saying from the Old Testament: “Watch over your heart with all diligence, for from it flow the springs of life.”
