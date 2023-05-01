The Hearts and Hands Thrift Shoppe in Townsend is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a 50% off storewide sale Thursday through Saturday, May 4 to 6. All proceeds go toward scholarships for Townsend residents attending post-secondary schools.
“Opening the Thrift Shoppe five years ago allowed us to more than double the scholarship gifts to our students,” says Sandy Headrick, President of the Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund. “The support we get from the community is tremendous, from those who donate, those who love to shop here, and especially those who volunteer their time and energy.”
The Thrift Shoppe offers a wide range of donated items, including clothing, hardware, camping gear, electronics, media, furniture, crafts, and decorative items, including Christmas decorations. The volunteer staff helps to lower the operating costs of the Shoppe, so the nonprofit can maximize the money going to student scholarships.
This past year, the nonprofit awarded $34,400 in scholarships to 24 students. Recipients must be Townsend residents and attend accredited schools. All applicants who apply, who meet these requirements receive scholarships, regardless of financial need.
Open from 10 to 4 every Thursday through Saturday, the Thrift Shoppe is located at 120 Tiger Drive, next to the Townsend Elementary School. For more information, visit the website: www.heartsandhandsfund.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Google Maps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.