Townsend-resident students planning on attending college or other accredited post-secondary institutions can still apply for a scholarship to help fund their expenses. The Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund awarded $31,000 in scholarships to 20 students last year but is lagging in applications this year.
“Normally, we work with high school counselors and principals to get the word out about these scholarships, but the pandemic closed schools this spring and only four freshmen have applied this year,” explained Cindy Cutting, Treasurer for Hearts and Hands. “We have a few other scholarship recipients who are sitting out school this fall, so we’re a bit behind on applications.” The Hearts and Hands Board will consider late applications through July. Applicants must reside within the Townsend zip code of 37882 and provide an ID to prove their residence. Students of all ages may apply. Applications and the full list of requirements can be found on the website at www.heartsandhandsfund.org.
The Hearts and Hands Thrift Shoppe at 120 Tiger Drive in Townsend raises money for the scholarships. The shop was closed for three months during the pandemic but reopened last month for donations and sales. Face masks are required.
(0) comments
