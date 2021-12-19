For the past 15 or so years, the Women of Steel at Arconic have made it their mission to play Santa to the kids in this community who haven’t always known the merriment of Christmas.
Lorri Reynolds, Erica Wilson, Nicole Henningsen, Sandra Williams, Candace Helton, Michelle James and Julie Clark — all employees of Arconic who admit to loving to shop. But each year as they partner with Blount County Foster Parent Association, shopping takes on a whole new meaning. And this year, it’s been a season like none other.
The Women of Steel, with generosity from their fellow Arconic employees, ended up collecting $9,000 in donations to spend on 49 children. Reynolds and the others took the kids’ wish lists, made them come true and then added on more. These are children who are currently in foster care or been affected by the Department of Children’s Services.
The collection of donations takes place all year long, these women said. They stock all the break rooms at Arconic with snack baskets, charging $1 per item. All of that money goes into this Christmas project. Many employees donate $100 or more as the giving season approaches, Reynolds said.
Susan Spalding is president of Blount County Foster Parent Association. She said many of these children will ask for nothing more than clothes and shoes. Some, she said, put basic necessities like shampoo on their lists of wants.
“Some of these kids have never had a bike, never had a birthday party or a Christmas tree,” Spalding said. “They have never had what we take for granted.”
Clark said her group of women will be able to start supplying hygiene bags all year long with these foster children. Wilson agreed, saying they fundraise all year long.
James said this group of Arconic employees works well together on this annual project and always wants to provide more than the year before. If Spalding gets more families in need over the holidays, James said the Women of Steel wants to help.
“We would take them all,” James said. “We have more money. Give them to us.”
In years past, Women of Steel has provided a Christmas party and meal, Reynolds said. COVID-19 prevented that from taking place last year and also this one. They are hopeful to get start doing that again, Reynolds said.
Clark said being a part of this worthwhile project brightens the holidays for these families but also serves as a reminder to the rest of us to be thankful and mindful of what we have. She said it’s been an eye-opener for her teenage daughter as she has helped with shopping for gifts.
Henningsen listened intently as Spalding told multiple stories about the simple gifts that mean so much. She said one boy, who was 8, got so excited over getting his own pillow from the BCFPA’s needs closet. He was tickled that he didn’t have to share it with anyone, Spalding said.
Others simply sleep on the floor or on the couch.
Henningsen could relate. She said she was 10 when she and her three siblings were almost sent into foster care but instead ended up in the care of grandparents. They slept on the floor on air mattresses. “It was so great when we were able to get beds,” she said.
Williams, Helton, Wilson and the others say their Christmases are made better through giving. They are grateful for the plant and department chairs when it comes to this huge project.
When it comes to the Women of Steel, Spalding said she has no worries. They always go above and beyond,” she said.
