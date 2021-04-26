They use words like “iconic” and “larger-than-life” to describe the cast of 1989’s movie “Steel Magnolias,” but these high school theater students have embraced the challenge of bringing them to life once more, this time on stage.
Maryville High School Theater Arts will present the stage version on two upcoming weekends, April 30 and May 1 at 7 p.m. and again on May 7 and 8 at the same time. Both will be presented at MHS. Tickets are currently on sale.
The movie adaptation of a play by Robert Harling featured Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts. At that time, there couldn’t have been a more talent-packed group of female actors, said Hallie Boring, an MHS senior who will play the role of M’Lynn Eatenton, mom of bride-to-be Shelby. Sally Field was M’Lynn in the popular movie, while Julia Roberts was Shelby.
The plot centers on the lives of six women who become their own family as they navigate fun times, life changes and also tragedy. East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton portrays the beauty shop owner, Truvy.
Boring, who wasn’t even close to being born in 1989, admits she had never seen the movie. It didn’t take long to become a fan.
“I had never heard of ‘Steel Magnolias,’ the movie or the play,” the actor said. “As soon as I heard we were doing it, I watched it several times. It is so, so good.”
She said seeing a cast of strong and independent women was such a positive experience. It surprised Boring that such a movie even existed more than 30 years ago.
“I think it was very ahead of its time, showing how strong women can be,” Boring said. “Through adversity they remained strong and independent women.”
The annoying neighbor
Grace Ballard, also a senior, has been cast in the role of Ouizer, a crochety old neighbor. That was Shirley MacLaine in the film version. Ballard said she’s had a blast playing this 60-something busybody. Despite her shortcomings, Ballard said there is still something to love about her.
Unlike Boring, Ballard said she previously had seen the movie. Her mom is a huge fan, and this teen said she loves Dolly Parton. She said she also was equally pleased, like Boring, that these characters have depth.
“My admiration of this is that even in theater, which is predominantly a female industry, there are a lot of complex, well-written female characters,” Ballard said. “I would expect that from a movie but not a play from the 1980s.”
Theater arts teacher Clarissa Feldt said “Steel Magnolias” fit perfectly with who her actors are this semester. She has almost exclusively all females in the theater production class. To give as many of them as possible the chance to take the stage, she has put together two different casts, one for each weekend of performances.
Visual aspects
Kaylee Ziehl is a sophomore who has been helping lead set design. It has been a challenge to build a set that remains on stage the entirety of the play, she said. It has to look lived in, with Southern charm and era-appropriate props.
Ziehl is aided by Mia Detrow, a junior who is working on set design for the first time.
The main focus is on Shelby, who is played by both Ashley Blair and Rachel Hasting. She has diabetes and gets pregnant despite warnings from her doctor. Boring’s character is her mom.
“A lot of worry and anxiety is expressed in scenes — my intense worry for her, constantly having this anxiety over her condition and constantly wanting to protect here,” Boring said. “Eventually I realize I can’t because she is an adult.”
This is the third play for Boring and also for Ballard. Both will continue with theater in college, Boring at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Ballard at Drew University in New Jersey. Ziehl and Detrow haven’t decided their futures yet.
Detrow said she took this class as something fun, but now sees what a learning experience it has become. “I have made connections with people I would have never met,” she said.
Achieving greatness
All of these students said there is a measure of pressure to make these performances successful and memorable. There are lots of audience members who probably saw the movie, they all said. They are striving to meet those expectations.
Feldt chose this play also because she had a starring role in it a few years ago, with the Oak Ridge Playhouse. Students of hers at MHS at the time helped her prepare and remarked what a good play it is.
A small cast is also less risk during the pandemic, and the two separate casts will be ready to fill in for one another if needed, she said.
The casts are very different in their approach to “Steel Magnolias,” the teacher said. One is more intense. Both infuse a sense of humor where appropriate, she said. One cast is more relaxed in the story-telling.
This is the first live production for MHS theater students since last year’s “Cricket in Times Square.” The 2020 fall production didn’t happen due to COVID.
Masks will be required to attend and social distancing will be in place.
Attention to detail
“Steel Magnolias” is set in Louisiana. These female actors said they think they have the Southern accent needed to pull this off. They aren’t going over the top.
“We are saying very Southern things so it just rolls off the tongue,” Boring said.
Boring, Ballard, Detrow and Zeihl said much is required of those hoping to bring a story to the stage. They rehearse after school, come on Saturdays to build sets and fret over every detail to get them right. They said all ages will find something to love about “Steel Magnolias.”
Other actors in the productions include Mackenzie Edwards, Mary Dixon, Meadow Van Skyhawk, Finn Straquadine, Madeline Joyner, Abilene Williams, Madeline Breeden and Kenzie Bryant. Stage managers are Kylie Reneau and Aliyah Bowman. Cast understudies are Ella Witucki and Katie Wilson.
Others who worked on the set are Dante Roddy, Lillian Snead, Erika Hill and Lilly Coggin.
They are all deeply invested in this production, Feldt said. Having their hands on every stage of the process helps.
“I think it is really important for them to understand that everyone is important in that process and not just the actors,” she said.
